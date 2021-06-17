Most folks are familiar with the Aesop tale of “Country Mouse, City Mouse”. For those unfamiliar with the story, it is about a little country mouse who goes to visit his cousin in the big city.
During his visit, he experiences all sorts of adventures and a couple of close calls. He realizes that perhaps the lifestyle he knew at home was not so bad after all, and happily returns there.
This story plays out every day in many peoples lives. This week, it’s sort of playing out in the life of a family pet. My stepson went on vacation last weekend, and he dropped his dog off for us to babysit for a week or so. Jack is a full blood, brindle pit bull. A nice dog with a tail that can beat you to pieces when he is happy about something (usually food), he is as ferocious as a marshmallow.
Junior adopted Jack when he was still a college student, and the dog has led a rather pampered lifestyle. He has lived in apartments most of his life, accustomed to air conditioning, lounging on furniture and sleeping on the beds; even his toys are spotlessly clean. The great outdoors is more of a curiosity than a reality for him.
Until now.
Since Jack has always been walked on a leash, I would love nothing more than to be able to let him loose to run and romp with our dog. Unfortunately, we have several hundred acres of corn growing across the road and it is just tall enough for him to get completely lost. Anyone who has hid in a cornfield and gotten turned around knows what I mean, especially since the dog will not be clever enough to follow the corn row to the edge of a field. He has, however, had the opportunity to walk through our property, sniffing to his heart’s content if he is on an extended leash.
We were in the yard, he was sniffing every blade of grass in the place and I was contemplating the weeds in the front flower beds and wishing they would just go away. Jack managed to stick his nose into a shallow divot, which suddenly spewed out a half dozen baby bunnies.
While the bunnies were obviously scared by a giant nose snuffling them, Jack was terrified by them. He bolted away from that nest and nearly yanked me off my feet in the process. He slammed into our lilac tree, which exploded with hundreds of cicadas, they swarmed furiously for 20-30 seconds, creating a noisy racket as the buzzing, flying cloud resettled.
At this point Jack was ankle deep in cicada shells, which were crunchy and sticking to his feet and legs, he jumped and hopped trying to dislodge them. The poor thing was slightly unhinged by these unnerving attacks. He bolted again, yanking the leash from my hands and dashed around the corner of the house, where he came face to face with Elvis and skid to a stop.
Elvis is our large, handsome Black Australorp rooster. Typically, a mild-mannered bird, he doesn’t take much crap from anyone, especially if he feels one of his hens is endangered. Elvis took one look at this big lug of a dog, he stretched up while raising his wings and delivered a sharp peck to Jack’s nose. He wanted this intruder to understand he was not going to tolerate any foolishness around his girls.
Jack yelped and levitated even as he reversed directions. He tore back around the front of the house, hurtled up the steps and huddled by the door. Apparently, this 75-pound canine was done with the great outdoors. Once the door was opened, he made a beeline for his bed passing our resident grump of a cat as she hissed and took a swipe at him. He looked traumatized by the entire last three minutes.
I have no doubt that Jack now feels that everything to do with his temporary digs is suspect. He is moping about with big gusty sighs and dramatically flopping onto the floor. He is probably thinking he did something terrible to be stuck out in the wilds with such savage creatures everywhere. He no doubt misses his sidewalks and the peke-a-poo who lives next door.
One thing is for sure, Junior is going to get one heck of a welcome the next time he sees Jack.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.