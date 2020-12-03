December is finally here, we are heartened if not by the holidays, then by the fact this year is almost over. It says something when the ornament which is sold out everywhere is a green trash dumpster with flames shooting out of it and the year 2020 emblazoned across the front. It’s about the perfect representation.
Our little guy turns four this week and it about breaks my heart that he will be unable to have a birthday party due to the risks involved. He doesn’t understand why, and it makes me feel like a Scrooge restating these restrictions. In addition to a couple of gifts and cupcakes for the three of us, I have asked friends across the United States to send him a card, we will make a game out of finding the state and county on the map. It’s not much, but it is the best we can do in the circumstances.
Feeling a bit glum, I decided I could at least make some one else’s holiday a happier one. Our church has what is known as an “Angel Tree”. There are paper ornaments with wish lists from residents in care facilities who typically have no family and do not expect to receive any gifts. Since I was already at the church to donate blood, it was easy to snatch a card off the tree and dart out the door.
It wasn’t until later that I read the list on the card. A lap robe, body wash, tissues and a word find book. It indicated clothing sizes, and that this individual could have hard candy, but did not request any. As I looked at the list my heart broke by degrees. The thought of being without family and probably quarantined as many of the care facilities are was bad enough; but having only basic care items to look forward on Christmas Day – felt sad. It took 12 minutes of shopping to fulfill this wish list. I added some additional items, a handsome shirt, a bath poof, a cheerful puzzle to share, ink pens, lip balm, large print magazines and candy. Nothing expensive or spectacular, but enough to create a measure of surprise.
I almost put in a box of holiday cards but realized they would not receive them until after the holidays. Most residents won’t have access to cards to share with their neighbors or caregivers. Not for holidays, birthdays or even a simple thinking of you card. Wouldn’t it be nice if the facilities were given packs of greeting cards for residents to go through, select and share?
This weekend, our son Sparky and I will be going through some closets and pulling out greeting cards, puzzles, and arts and craft supplies which have been languishing in the closet. We will comb through our bookshelves and magazines for items to pass on, then we will offer them to one of the local facilities to be shared with the residents after they have been sanitized by the staff. We may visit the Dollar Store to purchase items which can be used as prizes for games and activities by the activity coordinator. It won’t be much, but it may be enough to brighten someone’s day.
I believe that by not being able to have his own gathering, Sparky will be able to understand the need for cheering up someone else’s day. If it helps him develop a compassionate and giving heart, it will be a marvelous gift which will last a lifetime. Happy birthday, Sparky. Mommy loves you.
