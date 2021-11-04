The box was heavy. Formerly filled with reams of copy paper, it was sturdy enough for the new cargo and to withstand the trip through the postal system. I hope.
I had checked each item carefully, looking for marks, tears or wrinkles. They were storybooks that I had collected. Some from years ago, when anticipating the adoption of a little girls, I had created a small library of stories to encourage her to be embrace adventure, be courageous and inquisitive.
Others were more recent acquisitions to hold the attention of a squirmy little boy. Some of them had been carefully selected from the bookstore, with stiff spines and static pages. Others had signs of repeated readings, the page corners softly worn; these had been picked up from thrift shops and yard sales.
Poetry, dinosaurs, trucks, adventure, history and even mysteries were the storybook themes, despite the heroes being anything from bunnies or tractors. Each book a step into a different world, filled with creativity.
The books were going on an adventure.
A few years ago, the alumni of my college sorority “adopted” an elementary school. Located in the Appalachian region of Southeast Ohio, this school struggles with funding. Nearly 90 percent of the student body is at or below the poverty line. They live in a rural area, with narrow roads snaking up and down hills still planted with tobacco, rusting vehicles from another era dotting the landscape.
Internet, cable tv and even cell phone service is for “rich kids” whose parents can afford a satellite dish. The nearest library is more than 30 minutes away, the only nearby bookstore is the small one on the local college campus. These are children who consider a trip to McDonalds is still a treat, and visits to the Shake Shoppe are reserved for birthdays and a report card with straight A’s. They live modestly and are okay with it, because everyone else is doing the same thing.
The school library is the recipient of our focus. Our sorority collects books and sends them to the school. They replaced worn=out items from their modest collection and fill additional empty shelves. They offer a new adventure to children hungry to learn.
Our latest donation will be over 400 items. An additional donation of funds to be used through scholastic will help put additional resources in the hands of the librarian. Many children in the school do not have a single book in their home. Teachers will have to show them how to treat them gently and with respect, so they last.
I tuck and arrange the texts into the box, squeezing them into the tightest arrangement possible. I thought about when our son Sparky and I had sat curled up in the “cushy” chair and read each volume. We would share this moment, over and over. He would intently look at the illustrations and I would lean over and smell the little boy scent of his hair.
Sometimes we read as many as 40 books at a time. My throat going raspy and dry as I read page after page. Eventually, his head would get heavy and drop against me as his eyes fluttered shut. It was for me, simply a perfect moment.
I hope these books will be read by another child, their lips moving silently as they sound out the words, perhaps reading to their dolly or their pet. Hopefully, their faces will light up with excitement when they see the cover and realize this is a treasure to be enjoyed and will hopefully inspire them somehow.
Those books are leaving our home and will hopefully enjoy a new life as a cherished item, in a little library with too many empty shelves.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.