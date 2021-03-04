Despite having an ongoing case of “COVID-brain”, which is a slower than normal reasoning and some profound short-term memory issues, I have come to a simple conclusion.
A large portion of our population has lost their ever-loving common sense. While some people are being overly concerned about so many things being “offensive” now, including, but not limited to: genders, Dr. Seuss books, Charlie Brown holiday special cartoons, historical statutes, names, ethnic backgrounds, advanced placement education classes, pillows, definition of words and of all things, breast milk; no one seems to be overly concerned about what I consider a dip in the collective IQ of these nay-sayers.
I was flabbergasted to learn of a school district in Boston who have decided to cancel advance placement classes because it had primarily an ethnic makeup of Caucasian and Asian students. First off, why does genetic background make a difference? Shouldn’t it be about students being mentally stimulated in the classroom, who may want to get a jump start on a college education, who are willing to put the time and effort to learn? I would want to know has the school district asked the parents and students why they have not applied for these programs?
If higher education is not repeatedly emphasized in the home from a younger age, it is not going to be of interest to students. If sports are given preferential treatment over grades and completing assignments, again, students will not apply for those classes. Instead of seeing why students with above average grades are not applying for the advanced placement classes, the school district opted to penalize the students who were in those classes and working hard for their future. What a terrible life lesson at the hands of educators.
Of course, Boston was also the area who decided to not celebrate the “Read Around the World” because of the affiliation with Dr. Seuss. Apparently, his books of fantastical stories written in rhythmic cadence are considered offensive and not diverse enough.
I was a huge fan of Dr. Seuss as a kid, still am, unless I am reading them to Sparky — then maybe not so much. But, the rhymes, nonsense words and creative stories and illustrations helped create a magical world where creatures had star-shaped belly buttons, characters had enormously long feet and where an elephant hatches at tiny egg. Stories had underlying themes of kindness, curiosity, bravery, equality and being a good neighbor. Most importantly, they caused children to love to read and to think about the world around them. I believe this may be the real reason why they are considered offensive.
There is a video making the rounds on social media showing a cultural sensitivity class being taught to a group of adults. The “teacher” is clearly stating “all white people are “racist, inhuman and demons”. She goes on to say nothing is going to change that status. I find this utterly offensive — not only for myself, but for anyone being talked about in such a manner. It sounds like something which might have come out of the mouth of a recruiter for Ku Klux Klan, which was known for their violent oppression and intimidation of immigrants, people of Jewish and Catholic faiths, Republican leaders, civil rights workers and of course of Black Americans.
This same kind of oppression is being taught in schools, where students are not only assaulted, but berated by teachers for having an opinion reflecting conservative leanings. Candace Owens was selected as a “Black Trailblazer” for an essay by a student in Virginia, the student was labeled a “racist” by a fellow student in an email which was sent to the entire school, including staff. When the school failed to react to the email or address the slurs upon the girl, she left the school district. Again, another failure by a school district.
The most bizarre “offense” is now breast milk; certain individuals claim that males are capable of nursing and thus it is more appropriate to say “chest milk”. Here is a simple biology lesson. Milk is created in mammary glands. Mammary glands are located in the breast area, where nipples are located, and these glands are capable of producing milk when females reach maturity during puberty. The gland does not mature in males to that level. Thus, only females create breast milk, and that goes for all species of mammals, except for Dayak fruit bat. If you are a fruit bat, I doubt you care what breast milk is called.
I think the bigger concern is why is there all this name calling and cancellation of our cultures? Are people so bored wit their lives they need to find something to be angry about? Are they so lacking in character that they would rather inflict suffering on others that go about lifting others up from poverty, ignorance and need? It just seems like a ridiculous behavior fueled by insecurity and the very insensitivity they are claiming to be offended by.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.