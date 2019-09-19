Any parent worth their salt, knows that taking a toddler shopping is generally not an invitation to a good time. Which is why, when mentioning a need to go to the local feed store, I was surprised when our boy, Sparky, suddenly begged to go with me. I tried to sidestep this particular adventure by telling him there would be no popcorn at this store, but he was not to be deterred.
It seemed odd that he was so excited to go pick up chicken feed, but, he’s two and I have yet to completely figure out how his brain works. He practically danced in his car seat the whole way to town. As we pulled into the lot, I noticed the sign out front proclaimed baby chicks were in stock. Oh, great. The last time there were chicks and ducklings in stock, he had a meltdown because we weren’t taking them home. As in, all of them.
I mentally tried to figure out how to skirt around the stock tanks with the hopes of avoiding another scene. Resigned to not be the customer of the day, we went into the store. He was clutching my hand and dragging me forward, to the point where I asked him if he knew where he was going. Nodding his head emphatically, he happily said “dinosaur store!” Uh, what?
As soon as we went through the door, Sparky made a beeline for the display of toy tractors and ducked behind it. On the bottom shelf was an array of dinosaurs. Expensive ones. In thirty-seconds he had more than $100 worth of them in his arms and was trying very hard to convince me he needed every single one of them. Never mind he already has enough at home to repopulate the cretaceous era, he needed six more. Apparently, this was going to be a multi-meltdown trip to the feed store.
We started the delicate task of give and take with negotiating the release of his hostages. He already owned two of them, so, back they went. Four to go. I convinced him one was a baby and needed to stay with the bigger ones, down to three. Raptor, T-Rex and Gigantosaurus. Each one hideously ugly and fearsome looking, not to mention more than I wanted to spend. I finally convinced him his other T-Rex’s might be jealous if he brought home another one, and since he wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, maybe he should leave it there until later.
We were down to two, when another boy showed up with his dad in tow. The boy pointed to the Gigantosaurus in Sparky’s arms and announced that was the one he had saved his money for; oh boy. Sparky, squinted at him, stuck out his lower lip with a clearly unhappy expression. After several tense moments, he finally handed over the dinosaur and then, there was one.
In the end, we left with chicken feed, an ugly toy dinosaur, no chicks or meltdowns. Yet, somehow, I still think I was played, by a two-year-old.
