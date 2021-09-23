The first day of autumn has arrived. Sigh. I know many people are excited by fall. I only have to see the women dressed in sweaters, leggings and boots, despite the 90-degree weather to know this is true.
Pumpkin spice flavoring has exploded on the scene, as well as ragweed allergies. While I enjoy many aspects of the season — especially a good bonfire or fresh apple cider, I am not a fan of shorter days. They make me feel tired and like I am never getting enough done.
Contrarily, I adore the decorations of the season. Colorful mums brighten doorsteps. Corn shocks with pumpkins and gourds never fail to charm. Wreathes made of colorful leaves and fruits are cheerful and even the spooky decorations of Halloween are fun. It’s like my psyche can’t make up its mind about the season.
Then there is a part of me stills feel like I should be out on the practice field marching in anticipation for our next band competition. Toes pointed, elbows out, chin up — even after 40 years, I can still snap to attention. Another ritual of autumn from my youth.
By now, we would have a huge wood pile waiting to be split. After drying all summer, logs of oak, maple and the ever-dreaded locust trees with their thorns and rock-hard knots would await the sledgehammer and awl, then the axe. Each chunk releasing their earthy and distinctive smell as the fibers were split. While I don’t miss the task of splitting and stacking wood, I do miss the toned arms and waist we all had from doing it.
The rain is pelting the windows and the day feels dreary. The kind of day that makes you want to bake bread and make soup or laze away in bed with a good book.
I offer up a “poem” for this season, I think of it to the tune of the “Sounds of Silence” by Paul Simon for which I offer my apologies for abusing such a fine song. It sort of sums up my ambivalence.
Hello darkness my old friend / Soon you’ll start at 5 p.m. / Because the seasons are changing / And winter is slowly creeping / Despite my fervent wishes / Ever closer / With the early dusk of autumn / We hear the machines of harvest roar / Combines, corn pickers and semis snore / From dawn to dusk and even beyond / As farmers hurry to reap the bounty of the fields / Working for a generous yield /
Before the rains / In the early dusk of autumn/ Marching bands toot their horns / Football players don uniforms / Friday nights see battlefields / Students and parents squeal / As they yell for teams to fight / Under blinding lights / Within the early dusk of autumn / Seasonal allergies rage / Immune systems wage /
An impossible task / As sneezes soak my mask / Sticking to my reddened face / What a disgrace / During the early dusk of autumn / For spring equinox, I will long / Longer rays make me strong / Shorter days make me weary / And somewhat teary / I want only to hibernate / And refill my plate / During the early dusk of autumn
