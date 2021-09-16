There are fewer things in life that will get my attention quicker than an opportunity to encourage our son to read. The whole world opens up between the pages of a book and I want him to be curious about — everything.
I remember the absolute excitement of the arrival of my copy of “Ranger Rick” when I was a little girl. As soon as that publication was in my grubby little hands, I went straight to either the hayloft or to my bedroom closet (before you ask — I have no idea other than these were places where I was unlikely to be bothered) and would then read the entire magazine from front to back. I dreamt of being a famous explorer and traveling with Marlin Perkins for “Wild Kingdom.” It was quite a goal for a seven-year-old.
The other thing I remember was the thrill of receiving my copy of the “Weekly Reader” from our teacher, again everything else was insignificant once that little newspaper was in my possession. I am certain my tunnel vision regarding these treasurers at the expense of the less-enticing math lessons was a source of aggravation for my teacher, Mrs. Roberts.
But the absolute highlight was the day when we received the tissue paper-thin copies of advertisements for Scholastic Books. It was better than the day the Christmas catalogues put out by J.C. Penney’s, Montgomery Ward and Sears arrived.
I would spend hours studying each book description and the drawings of the covers, carefully circling each one that sounded exciting and interesting to me. More often than not, the pages were covered with circles around coveted reading material. Occasionally, I would be permitted to order one or two books and there was nothing like the anticipation of their arrival.
Our son Sparky came home with two Scholastic Flyers last week. The flyers seem very familiar, but the array of books available for purchase through their website is astounding. Very affordable and many are the same ones we have already purchased for his reading enjoyment. Sparky is lucky in that sense. He has books in his home. Books geared toward him.
Many children are not so lucky.
The number one indicator of future success is the ability to read. If a household does not have reading material available, which captures the attention and imagination of a young reader, chances are, they will never develop the habit of reading and will not exceed the reading and comprehension level much beyond a third grader.
Early readers tend to get better grades throughout their educational experience and continue to be lifelong learners. Reading also promotes greater maturity, increases discipline and sparks curiosity about the world around them and satisfies children’s curiosity by providing explanations of how things work. It’s a win all the way around.
Scholastic Books makes current and popular books available at a reasonable price and allows children the joy of selecting their own reading material. A tremendous opportunity in an area where there are few places that sell more than a handful of the same book in every location.
I recently discovered that in addition to being able to purchase books for Sparky, I could also purchase a gift card from Scholastic. I purchased a small gift card and designated it to go to his teacher so she would be able to provide an opportunity for a child who would like a book but can’t afford one, or who is a struggling reader to be afforded the luxury of a book of their own.
Many students, this past year, struggled with learning this basic skill. Poor internet connections, lack of one-on-one instruction and minimal resources left many children behind. Teachers are scrambling to assist, but their resources are limited. This is where we can make a difference.
I imagine most Reading Recovery Specialists or teachers would welcome gift certificates for this very purpose. Gift cards can be for any amount, you just need a name and email address of the recipient, or you can simply purchase one for yourself and then gift the certificate to the school, a specific teacher or even a specific student.
You can also purchase specific books as gifts, and often, there are specials such as “Clifford the Big Red Dog”, which this week, is only $1. It’s hard to beat that price.
If you wish to purchase a gift certificate for use at your local school, contact your school, explain you wish to support their program with a gift certificate to Scholastic and ask for the name and email address of a Reading Recovery Specialist.
Books or gift certificates can be purchased online at shop.scholastic.com/parents. E-Gift cards are listed under the Scholastic Store. Or you can contact Scholastic at 1-800-770-4662.
In addition to books, workbooks for reading and academic skills are available and each purchase earns the school two percent in rewards. If you wish to order books directly and then gift them, you also have the option to have them shipped directly to you. Reading resources are a minimal investment, which pays huge dividends in the future.
Better readers mean better students. Better students are generally more engaged in their school and community and more likely to continue into a skilled trade or higher education. All which starts with the magic of becoming lost between the pages of a book.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.