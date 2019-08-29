Who, What, Where, When and Why? Those were the basics questions we were taught to ask in introduction to journalism class. They are also the same questions that law enforcement officers ask once they have learned the “how.” Unfortunately, many of these questions go unanswered when faced with a crime scene. Lack of witnesses or evidence can cause an investigation to stall and eventually send it into a cold case file where it is primarily forgotten.
Except by the collateral victims. The Houser family know the when, where and how; they await the discovery of who, what and why.
In July of 2017, behind an abandoned house in the Hilltop Area of Columbus, Jesse Houser was discovered in the trunk of the family’s Dodge Neon. A victim of an obvious homicide. Jesse was 34 years old at the time, a man, who was working hard at improving his life with a stable job, healthful choices and a stronger relationship with his family.
The last time his parents, Bill and Lynda, saw Jesse was when he left for work. Two years later, they still don’t know who hurt their boy. While knowing would be awful, I believe, not knowing could be worse. Was it a stranger? Was it someone they know and have let into their home? The questions that must swirl through their minds must be dizzying.
What I do know, is that they are missing their boy. Despite Jesse being an adult who sometimes made questionable choices, I guarantee they still remember him as an infant, sweet smelling and cuddly. They picture him as the toddler playing with cars in the front yard of their home and the boy who would tear open his birthday or Christmas presents with excitement. They see the adolescent who insisted on releasing the fish he and his dad would catch and remember with pride the day Jesse received Eagle Scout status. The Houser’s can hear the local high school football games from their house, I have no doubt, they stay inside Friday nights to avoid recalling in vivid detail Jesse’s time as running back for his high school and college year.
When I learned of Jesse’s death, I took a plate of warm chocolate chip cookies down to their house. Bill teared up and thanked me. He said he would put a couple in with Jesse because they were his favorite. The thought of a grieving father putting a snack into the casket of his child, regardless of age, made me tear up. We parted without further words.
It is time for this family to get some answers. Someone out there knows what happened to Jesse on that sultry night and can grant closure to a grieving family.
There is a reward being offered to anyone who might have information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect through Crime Stoppers. Tips remain anonymous. Anyone with information can call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at stopcrime.org.