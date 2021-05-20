At long last, the mask mandates are starting to lift. We are slowly creeping back to “normal” and rediscovering many simple things which had been taken for granted prior to the pandemic. I was recently reminded of such an event.
It’s about this time of year, between Armed Services Day and Memorial Day, which you would often find volunteers, often elderly and often a veteran, who would be stationed at the entrance of the Tractor Supply store or a local hardware store. They would often have military items on display and a donation jar for the little flowers they would hand out. A small red blossom made carefully out of red paper. A poppy.
I first saw these when I was a young girl. My aunt was a psychiatric nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital, helping military veterans as they continued to fight a war which history books said was over, she had come home with one of these flowers tied into a buttonhole on her raincoat. I pestered her for the flower, which she graciously gave me. When I asked her about it, she said it was to help the veterans and so we would never forget. I had no idea what she meant.
The American Legion Family adopted the red poppy as their official flower in 1923. Millions of these little paper blooms have been handcrafted by veterans for a small stipend, and volunteers distribute them with a request that recipients support local chapters of their American Legion or other organizations which assist veterans.
The poppy is synonymous with the poem “In Flanders Fields”, which spoke of these bright red flowers growing among the white crosses marking the resting place of hundreds of Americans who fought for freedom in World War I. Four hundred and eleven heroes are commemorated in this cemetery in Belgium. Buried an ocean away from their families, these brave men fought to preserve freedom for their families, country and the world and paid the ultimate price for our privileges.
The American Legion helps veterans. It might be air conditioners, fans or heaters for veterans needing assistance to keep their living spaces comfortable. They provide gift cards for gasoline or restaurants for stranded veterans or those struggling to get on their feet while readjusting to life as a civilian. They support Honor Guards, Vikings for Vets, Honor Flights and Wounded Warrior. They provide disaster relief, assistance to the homeless veterans, they partner with other organizations such as Scouts, Boys State, youth baseball leagues and law enforcement.
The provide social and volunteer activities for veterans and their families in a safe environment with other like-minded individuals who understand the trauma, which may come from active duty. Simply put, they support our service people in dozens of different ways because members know and understand these needs are often immediate and the veterans are often reluctant to ask for help from the same Uncle Sam, which they once served.
The public offers support because we are, hopefully, aware of the sacrifices which not only the members of the military give for us, but also those which their families give as well. The dollar you give might purchase loose fitting clothes for a veteran or active-duty soldier recovering in the hospital, or recreational activities and support for veterans with PTSD or new physical limitations. Perhaps assistance to a veteran needing new job skills, maybe a scholarship for a child within the military family.
Those little paper poppies carry a lot of weight. They remind of the hundreds of thousands of individuals who served our country, protecting us, our republic and freedoms and opportunities which are denied to other world citizens; they also provide a simple way of supporting these same heroes when they need us.
If you do not see a poppy display, I hope you will still consider supporting our local military groups. The American Legion, AMVETS, VFW, etc. Each have different fundraising activities, be it spaghetti dinners, food booths, flower sales, bingo or even asking for a donation for a simple small flower, which can be worn with pride. Because we remember, and we are grateful. Thank you.
