It’s a big week for our son Sparky, he begins preschool. It’s hard to believe he is already at that stage, but, in a blink of an eye, he has grown past that baby/toddler stage.
The Hubs and I attended the school’s open house and orientation and this morning, we watched him board the school bus for the very first time. It brings a lump to my throat and my eyes water just thinking about it.
While this week will be a time for joy for our little guy, I can’t help thinking about a very different scenario half a world away. In Afghanistan, girls are being turned away from their schools, they will no longer be permitted the opportunity of education, nor will they be allowed to participate in or attend sporting events. They will not be allowed to gather, nor attend social or festivities of any sort. They will not be permitted to ride bicycles, use public bathrooms or ride buses. Females will no longer be permitted to hold jobs and may not be treated by male doctors.
This information was confirmed by a friend who has worked with a humanitarian organization for more than 20 years. He has seen first-hand the restrictions imposed upon women who had been under the rules of the Taliban. He has also seen the “spoils of war” treatment imposed upon girls as young as 8 who were forced to marry grown men old enough to be their grandfathers or even their great-grandfathers.
He shared heartbreaking stories of women who confessed they had strangled or drowned their newborn daughters so they would not be abused by men who treated females harshly and as disposable commodities. He witnessed the public flogging of an old woman, because her ankles showed as she walked down a lane. He related how the camps with women and children, were so quiet because laughing out loud was a punishable offense for females. I can’t imagine being a mother and being afraid for my daughter because she was happy. It makes me grieve for every one of those people whose world has been turned upside down.
For nearly two decades, young women who had been able to attend school, play sports and work are now prisoners of war as they are now being forced into marriages with strangers, many of whom had been imprisoned for violence, but were freed by the Taliban. Never again will they be able to return to the lives they were living.
They will be restricted to their homes, behind curtained windows. They become shadow creatures, unable to speak to men, travel outside their home, denied ownership of property or have a voice in, well, anything. Their husband will be allowed to beat or even kill them with no repercussions. They will have no contact with their families without permission and will most likely have to someday watch their daughters being married off before they reach puberty.
I thought of all this as I watched the little girls in the hallway of the school during open house. I thought how lucky they are to have been born here, and it made me want to weep for the horrors to come for the women and children half a world away in more than one way.
I am not certain if was ignorance, indifference or stunning poor planning that creates this living nightmare, but I do know this, the ones who are responsible will not be paying a pittance of the price that these innocents will.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.