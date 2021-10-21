At a glance, it doesn’t look like much. If you saw it in a yard sale, you would probably walk on by without a second glance.
The fabric is a design of simple stripes, the blue lines faded almost to grey and the red to a washed out pink. Only the yarn, tied in knots at intervals remain a somewhat vibrant blue. The colors may be faded, and to others, it may be of little value, but in my eyes, it is a thing of beauty and a precious treasure.
A simple quilt made years ago. It may have been made by my grandmother or even her grandmother, but I remember it was old when I was a little girl. I also remember it being tucked around me as I slept on the cot in my grandparent’s living room during the holidays when all the guest beds were taken.
Even as I grew older, my weekend visits involved that quilt, it was an extra layer of warmth in a house heated by a wood burning furnace during blustery cold seasons.
This utilitarian item is not like the decorative quilts you see today — fancy, and light weight to be used year-round as a pretty throw. This is a multi-layer “primitive” quilt constructed with thick wool batting sandwiched between layers of flannel.
Considering when it was made, it may well have been constructed with material from feed sacks, a common source of sewing fabric at that time. Its job was not to be a thing of beauty, although it would probably have been visually pleasing to the eye with the red and blue pin stripes set on a beige background, this was designed to keep you warm .
The weight alone, shouted “settle down and go to sleep”, as we would snuggle into the bed, pulling crisp white cotton bedsheets, which had been ironed, up to our noses and sinking into feather pillows sheaved with embroidered pillowcases, which would keep our ears warm throughout the night. We would sleep the deep sleep of youth, boneless and dreamless, leaving us restored and ready to create childhood chaos for another day.
It was this quilt that I pulled out of storage last week. Slightly musty from having been in storage for nearly two decades, I hung it on the clothesline to air out in the autumn sun, carefully checking for any damage which might have occurred during the years. The fabric and workmanship were as sturdy as the women who created it more than half a century ago, though long since deceased, their handiwork was still providing warmth and comfort in the night.
That night, after smoothing out the wrinkles on the bed, I crawled under the comforting weight. I drowsily remembered how safe and cozy I always felt under this cover. Then, like an unexpected blessing, I slept the same restful and healing sleep I had as a child, as once again, this quilt hugged and comforted me with all the love poured into every stitch sewn into it.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.