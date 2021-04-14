Several weeks ago, there was an incident at our local grocery store. The Hubs, our son Sparky and I went in, they went looking for ice cream and I went to stand in line for the pharmacy. As usual, the Hubs had parked our car in the back 40 of the parking lot. He passionately believes this will prevent any dings or scratches from random feral shopping carts with malicious intent and insists we always park in the back of any lot.
We had purchased our SUV about a year ago. A “gently used loaner car”, it’s loaded with fancy bells and whistles which I still have no idea how to use. I am of the opinion if it takes me a half hour to find my radio station and to move the seat back, I have no business being in control of that machine. Much to his disappointment, I avoid driving it whenever possible.
The Hubs and Sparky had finished their purchases and headed to the car. I was a few minutes later coming out of the store. It was a bit of a surprise to see a police car, a tow truck and several people standing near our car. My assumption was that a nearby car wouldn’t start was only part of the story.
An engine would not turn over, so a couple called for assistance and a tow truck had arrived to transport their car to a local repair shop. As the truck was pulling the car up onto the bed, something happened, and the car came unhooked and rolled down the truck ramp, striking the cart corral next to our car and nearly hitting Sparky and the Hubs in the process. If it had happened just 20 seconds earlier, our son would have been in the direct path of the runaway vehicle. As it was, the Hubs was bumped slightly and Sparky was at least, inside our car as he was jolted onto the floorboard. Our car, however, was damaged as the cart corral scraped along the driver’s side and across the front fender.
Once the initial horror of “what if” had passed, made scarier by how shaken the tow truck driver was, as well as my husband; I could not help but be a bit amused by the absolute randomness of this event. After all, who ever heard of a car being attacked by a cart corral? Even better, I wasn’t the one responsible for putting the first ding on that car.
The police officer took a report, insurance information was exchanged, and we went home. A month later, we had still not heard from the insurance company. The Hubs made some calls and eventually made arrangement for the repairs to be done. In addition, we needed a rental car while the car was in the shop.
When he went to the rental place, he was offered a small compact car. Never one to waste an opportunity, he told them “his wife has long legs, and she is not going to fit into this”. It made me wonder if they offered him something made by Little Tykes, because I am capable for fitting into most other vehicles. I should have been suspicious when he called to let me know he had dropped off our CRV and was now driving another SUV and he sounded really, really, happy.
I about lost it, when he pulled into the drive, with a huge grin. He was driving an SUV alright, a high end, white BMW. My eyes about popped out of my head and the first thing out of my mouth was “don’t you dare scratch that thing because we are not keeping it!” The second thought was “Do not let Sparky eat or drink in that car!”, as he hopped out happily clutching a Happy Meal box and a cup with red fruit juice. Finally, my next thought was “Dear God, the neighbors are going to think we are selling drugs or something, because I KNOW he is going to park that beast in the front yard for everyone and their cousin to see.”
The Hubs was happy as a guy can be who was driving a luxury vehicle without a car payment in sight. He was going into details between the “sports mode”, “luxury mode”, the sunroof, the heated steering wheel and who knows what else. All I could say was “You have GOT to be kidding.”
When I arrived home from work that evening, the BMW was sitting toward the front of the driveway, with the hood facing outward, so the black and blue logo was there for everyone to see as they drove by. No doubt there is chatter about questionable activities going on at our house, since no one in their right mind thinks we have a lifestyle to support that sort of posh toy.
I haven’t ridden in it anywhere, I am half afraid to jinx something and we will damage it somehow, or worse, make me dissatisfied with the vehicles we do have. I know our limitations and try not to put temptations in my path. Besides, if we did have such an upscale vehicle, I would never hear the end about every mark or mar on it. I don’t need that sort of pressure and annoyance.
We should have our car back by the end of the week and the whole incident will be behind us at that point. In the meantime, you will see The Hubs cruising through town, living his dream. He will also be the one parking in the back of the lot at the grocery store.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.