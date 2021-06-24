My grandmother, Isabelle, was a tremendous cook. Born in the late 1890’s, she learned how to prepare meals at a noticeably young age due to her mother losing her eyesight and then her life when Isabelle was still a young girl.
I have no doubt she learned how to cook and bake using a wood-burning stove, a hand pump for water and very few tools beyond a few wooden spoons and probably a spatula. She would of course, had her mother’s rolling pin and perhaps some luxury items such as a sieve or even a noodle cutter. She would have used cast iron skillets and pots and possibly some enamelware pans for baking.
Timing was everything and so was muscle. Kneading bread, churning butter, stirring, chopping and even lifting those heavy pots would be a workout that most women would not be able to do today. This also fails to take in consideration chopping wood for the stove, carrying water, milking the cow or goat before you even started to do food prep.
Despite these challenges, grandma was able to create fluffy dumplings, flaky pie crusts and a seven-minute frosting, which would melt in your mouth. As she grew older, innovations in household sciences certainly made food preparation easier and her diversity with baking increased. It was with a great deal of happiness, which I learned that she and my great aunt Arlene had entered baked goods in the Ross County Fair.
I would love nothing more than to sit down with her and Arlene to discuss their entries from over 60 years ago. Both brought home multiple blue ribbons including ones for the ever-elusive apple pie and angel food cakes.
One can only imagine their reaction to modern kitchens, filled with multiple gadgets for chopping, whipping, grinding and even washing dishes, all at the touch of a button. I cannot help but wonder what they would have thought if they had seen me trying to pull together my entries for the fair.
As most bakers know, the senses of smell and taste are crucial when you are in the kitchen, and I was sorely missing them. Sight, hearing and touch are also important, like when you see smoke coming out of the oven because a pie boiled over and the whole kitchen reeks of burnt sugary berry juice as your smoke detector is going off in earsplitting shrieks.
That was pretty much how most of my prep work went this past weekend. Cookies scorched, pies boiled over, I had no idea if my spices were “bloomed” or if there was enough vanilla/lemon/salt/or rum in each item because I could not taste the dough. There was a lot of frustration and cussing in that kitchen for several hours. I have a feeling my grandma and great aunt would have been sitting in the corner, shaking their heads while being bemused.
Eventually, the pies, cake and cookies were done and was only left with the coffee cake. This recipe was sort of a “Hail Mary” one, something I had been playing with last year, but had not perfected since I lost my senses (ha!) back in January. It is hard to tweak a recipe if you can’t taste it.
I was tired, irritated and not having a whole lot of confidence in anything I was baking. The Hubs had responded to every final product with a “it’s just okay.” Which reminds me, I need to get new tasters for next year and will be seeking volunteers because I was ready to clobber him with a wooden spoon at this point.
I was putting together a blueberry-pecan coffee cake and in a moment of rebellion, I thought “the hell with this” and started adding a bit of this, a dollop of that and a drop or two of other ingredients then dumped the whole thing in the pan and shoved it into the oven to bake.
I cleaned up the kitchen — sort of, as the cake baked and then took a relaxing bath as it cooled. We packed up everything and took my entries, as well as our son Sparky’s collection of dinosaurs for his first fair entry.
Entries delivered, we left to allow the judges to do their work. The next day, we returned to see how we did. Sparky was excited beyond words to receive a ribbon. Initially, he was disappointed because it was not red — his favorite color — but accepted than a blue ribbon was also good.
I was disappointed to receive several third-place ribbons, I had to remind myself, at least I placed, which is more than some people could say. I also received a few blue ribbons, but to my astonishment, the coffee cake was bearing a large blue ribbon from the King Arthur Baking Contest.
The cake that I had absolutely no confidence in had won first place. My recipe will be delivered to the folks at King Arthur Flour company for consideration for a future publication and I have absolutely no idea how it tastes.
I do know that I am happy to receive another big ribbon for my collection and know in my heart that grandma and great aunt Arlene are probably in heaven laughing with delight over this unexpected twist, the same way my mom and Aunt Ellen were on Monday when I shared this tale.
Next week, the ribbons will be hung up with their predecessors and this one will have a special story behind it. Hopefully, this time next year, the only challenge I will be facing with baking will be the other competitors.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.