Several years ago, a friend gifted a pair of knee socks to me. They are hideous. A weird teal color with green and red lettering — guarantee they coordinate with absolutely nothing. It’s the thought behind them that makes me smile. Emblazoned across the front is, “You are never too old to try something stupid.” What a fabulous sentiment.
It was with this motto in mind which I set out for the fair — a full county away from home. At our own county fair, there was a ride, which was intriguing. It was sort of a trampoline with large bungee cords that were belted around your waist. Th idea was to allow you to be able to jump in sort of a supported weightlessness.
Our son Sparky bounced about happily when he had the opportunity, as did a dozen or so tweens. It looked like so much fun and I was tempted to give it a go. However, I know a lot of people in the area, and they are all armed with some sort of camera. Since I had no desire to have photo or video of me doing something possibly stupid going viral amongst my circles, on the internet; I did not go on the ride. However, the Franklin County Fair is this week, and my birthday coincided with it.
When The Hubs asked where I wanted to go for supper, he undoubtably was not thrilled when I told him I wanted fair food. While he thought I was after an elephant ear, the real mission was to find that ride. I arrived at the fairgrounds and quickly hit the midway, checking out the food options, as well as the entertainment options. Ferris wheel, giant slide, tilt-o-whirl, dragon run, frog jump, race cars, sadly — no trampoline jump. I was really sad because I had envisioned how much fun this was going to be.
Happily, The Hubs and Sparky arrived, and we proceeded to ride row to make good use of the ride passes. Sparky wanted to ride the ferris wheel; it was a medium-sized one, but to a four-year-old — it was huge. The three of us stood in line waiting our turn. I was debating whether the seats were wide enough to hold all three of us, noting that all the other baskets had only two.
There was a young boy in front of us, when it came to his turn, he was turned away from the ride because the operator was only allowing two people a turn, no single riders. I had Hubs get in the ride with Sparky and I approached the tearful boy and his mother. I offered to let him ride with me — she was uncertain of this stranger making this offer to her son. She was unable to ride because she had two additional children with her. We got back into line and made small talk. I discovered in his halting English, this was his first time at the fair, he had ridden all the rides except this one.
He had been saving it for last because it was special; it would “make him be as high as a bird.” He was nervous, holding onto the handle with a death grip and cautiously looking around for his family. As we slowly moved upward — I pointed out the water towers in the distance, the freeway and where one of the local elementary schools was located. We looked with interest at trucks belching plumes of black exhaust as they revved their engines, showing off for spectators in the stands.
I pointed out how small the horses and people below looked and pointed out how quiet it was at the top of the wheel compared to the bottom. He was enchanted. He admitted his family had moved to the United States from Somalia just a year before and today was special, because it was his 10th birthday.
I shared it was my birthday as well and that I was also with my family to celebrate the day. His smile lit up his face. We finished the ride in silence, enjoying every moment. As we descended for the last time, I thanked him for his gift. He looked bewildered and a bit afraid, until I explained I would not have been able to ride if I did not have a companion. He realized then that he had helped me as much as I had him and it made him happy. We parted ways, going back to our own families and I did not see him again.
We made our way across the fairgrounds, riding the rides and then finally finishing the day stuffing ourselves with grilled corn and sausage sandwiches from the Kiwanis booth, corn dogs and pickles on a stick from another. It was a perfect evening.
As I headed to the parking lot with Sparky in tow, I thought about how blessed I am and how our lives are so much different from the boy at the ferris wheel. While I did not get to experience the exhilaration of trying something stupid I was looking for, I received something better by being kind, something which can’t be define.
Wherever that boy is now, I hope I helped make his 10th birthday everything he could hope for, because everyone needs unexpected magic in their life, even if it is just a ride on a ferris wheel with a stranger.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.