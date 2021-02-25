After 31 days, the Hubs is finally home from the hospital. The COVID-19 virus has left him thinner, weaker and with a harsh, nagging cough. He is slowly improving.
He clomps around with his walker and tires easily. He is happy to be home with his family and in familiar settings. Sparky is ecstatic his daddy is home.
I have continued the balancing act of work and home tasks while trying to recover my own health. Visibly drooping with fatigue by 8 at night, my brother flat out told our mom that I looked awful from the recent weight loss. A big portion of that weight loss can be laid at the feet of COVID-19 virus. The simple fact is I have had no sense of taste or smell since Jan. 5.
None.
While the loss of these senses come in handy at times — such as when cleaning out the litter box, it is a bit of a nightmare when it comes to food. We eat because of our senses, when we cook something as simple as a hamburger, we season the meat to enhance the flavor, we toss the patty onto a hot grill and hear the sizzle as the meat cooks and the fat render.
Soon, savory aromas tease our nose whetting our appetite and causing our mouths to water in anticipation. A small bite is enough to have our tastebuds explode with flavors, and we often sigh or groan in pleasure from this simple experience. Now, I can see the burger, hear the burger cook and that is where it ends. No aroma, and a bite reveals a warm, chewy texture, Sort of like chewing on a kitchen sponge. It is extremely unsatisfactory. A few bites and the taste of disappointment is so filling you don’t eat much.
To this end, I have been testing these curious phenomena. Bacon frying? Sauerkraut? Horseradish? Coffee? Tuna fish? Vapor rub? Gasoline? Nothing causes my nose to twitch. I have sampled bleu cheese, soy sauce, lemons, chocolate, spicy mustard and even hot sauce with no food recognition. Although, the hot sauce caused a heated sensation in my mouth — there was no flavor. It is beyond weird.
When a friend brought a pizza from a favorite establishment, we both admired the glistening pie, loaded with pepperoni, spicy sausage and banana peppers. We dug in and after a few bites, we both sat back in disappointment. Neither of us could taste a thing. No garlic, tomato, sausage or even the briny ping of peppers. It was enough to make us weep, although we settled for whining in frustration.
On the plus side, I have been drinking some lousy coffee which I had been reluctant to waste, because at this point, it’s caffeine I am after, not flavor. My snacking habits have dropped to almost zero, and my blood sugar levels have been nearly perfect for the past month.
The only negatives are that my pants and undergarments keep sliding downward, from being too roomy and apparently, according to my brother, I look like I need a sandwich. The truly worrisome part is that I have been depending on a four-year-old to tell me if the house smelled okay.
To him, everything either smells like “stinky butts” or “yummy, like gummy worms”. There is no in between. I question his trustworthiness, based on a sippy cup with solidified milk found in his room, which he declared” smells nice”. I have a feeling that one day, my sense of smell will return with a vengeance and will realize our home smells like a 12-year-old boy’s gym bag.
Until then, we will keep doing our best with recovery and keeping our act together, even as we await a return to my senses.
Written and submitted by Sarah Roush for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.