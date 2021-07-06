Reminder! Back in January, you were begging for these 90+-degree days.
Spot and Fido, not so much. In fact, dogs are just as sensitive to the summer heat, if not more so than humans. Panting (breathing) rapidly through the mouth is a dog’s way of cooling themselves. As the heat outside mixes with high levels of humidity, your dog may be in danger of a heat stroke.
The Humane Society of the United States provides several important tips on keeping your dog cool in the summer:
• Watch humidity levels and keep your dog inside in the AC when the heat gets oppressive
• Limit exercise on hot days — take walks in the early morning to prevent their feet from burning on hot asphalt
• Fans are not as effective on dogs
• Provide shade and lots of fresh water for those kept outside — a few ice cubes in the water bowl would be nice
• Watch for symptoms of heatstroke; heavy panting, glazed eyes, dizziness, vomiting, dark red or purple tongue (if not a Chow), seizures and unconsciousness.
• Your dog may like a plastic “kiddie” pool with a couple of inches of fresh cold water to lay in
The most important tip for keeping your dog safe in the summer heat is never leave them in a parked car. Even with the windows partially open, the temperature in a parked car can quickly rise above 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees and your dog may suffer irreversible organ damage or die.
Is it because of the heat that we call July and August the “Dog Days of Summer”? I’m sure there’s an astronomer out there who could explain the star in the night sky thing…Sirius-ly, I’m sticking with the heat and humidity theory.
Gary Cameron is the dog warden at the Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter, who writes a monthly newsletter/column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.