If it has been a while since you’ve visited, please stop by the Wright-Poling Dog Shelter. Interior painting continues and we hope to have a fresh coat of paint on the kennel walls very soon.
The kennel floor was just refinished with an epoxy coating thanks to the county commissioners and a donation from Circleville PAWS. It is worth the drive a few miles east…who knows? Maybe you’ll find a dog to adopt.
Every week, we receive phone calls, or a dog owner stops by asking for our help with their “aggressive” dog. Without a doubt, I can tell you that the dog is always a male and has not been neutered. While every pet owner must make their own decision whether to spay or neuter, the answer to badly behaving male dogs seems obvious to me.
In a report published by Veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg, they state what we all know to be true; neutering a male dog will reduce or eliminate unwanted behaviors such as roaming, mounting and urine marking, and they add that “every aggressive dog should be neutered”.
How do you protect yourself from an aggressive dog? First, you must remember that when a dog bites a person, it is mostly out of fear or defense of their territory. Barking, growling and showing their teeth are behaviors meant to scare you away, but you should act calm and confident. Running away, hitting and kicking the dog may make the situation worse.
Avoid direct eye contact as you stand sideways slowly backing away. If you have anything in your hands such as an umbrella, keys or maybe your shoe try dropping them on the ground to redirect the dog’s energy. If you fall to the ground, remember to protect your face, neck and inner thigh areas. Bites to these areas can result in serious physical harm.
The good news? Dog bites incidents are rare and usually result in minor injury.
