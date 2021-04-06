We have been very busy at the Wright-Poling Dog Shelter. Much like you, we are doing some spring cleaning and getting ready for summer; office space painted, kennel drains cleaned and outdoor pens have a fresh layer of gravel thanks to the highway department. We have a short list of expensive projects still to come.
With spring in mind, you will likely put the dog out more or leave them outside for hours. Foremost, please buy a dog license. While your dog is outside for extended periods of time, they should have fresh water and shelter from sun and rain. And, don’t forget to secure your dog properly on a tether or fenced yard.
Tethering or chaining your dog can be incredibly dangerous for dogs that can jump over a nearby fence. Without these basic needs, your dog will likely run free and end up at the shelter waiting for you to “bail them out of doggy detention.”
Lastly, Ohio passed a new law that takes effect in April. First, the law creates a mandate for veterinarians, social services, police, humane society and dog wardens to report animal abuse within a home. The law then adds an additional mandate for dog wardens and animal control officers to report child abuse the same as any other law enforcement officer.
While you may not notice any changes in how the shelter operates, we are changing our policies to comply with the law.
Gary Cameron is the dog warden at the Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter, who writes a monthly newsletter/column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.