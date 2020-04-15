Social distancing has certainly interfered with my gregarious nature. It’s really been hard staying home except for occasional visits to Kroger’s. I so miss chatting with my friends at the senior center, teaching my Sunday School class, going to Lancaster Community Band practice, and interacting with Rhonda, Nancy, Earlene and other members of my” fan club” at the library!
Another issue is the fact that I live alone, and my cat, Daisy, isn’t the greatest conversationalist except when she’s wanting something. Nevertheless, I am grateful for my TV which keeps me informed of what’s going on in the world, my phone which allows me to hear the sound of another human voice, and social media where I can read the posts of my friends and share my own insights as well.
The other day I was singing to myself. (Old people often do this when they’re not talking to themselves).
“In times like these, you need a Savior,” the song begins. “How fitting,” I reflected. The lyrics continue: “In times like these, you need an anchor. Be very sure. Be very sure. Your anchor holds and grips the solid rock.”
Immediately I thought of Shirley Jackson, who sang this song at our church many years ago. I decided to call my friend to share this precious memory and check up on her life, which I assumed was probably as uneventful as mine. Shirley has quit singing solos, and I never was a very good vocalist. Nevertheless, after some initial chit chat, two senior citizens soon were singing together about the need of a faith in these days of uncertainty.
“I really like the last verse,” Shirley said with conviction. “I’m very sure. I’m very sure. My anchor holds and grips the solid rock.”
“Amen, Shirley!” I said as we ended our conversation.
Well, I posted this uplifting anecdote on Facebook and was amazed at the responses. At last count, I had about 100 likes along with numerous interesting comments! One person said that she had met the composer. Another said that her daughter had roomed with the composer’s granddaughter in college. Then came the post that really grabbed my attention.
“Karen, the composer of that song was Ruth Jones, my grandmother!”
The grandson put me in contact with Ruth Jones’ only living child, Carol Jones Saint. We are now friends on Facebook and have begun an e-mail correspondence! Wow! Social distancing isn’t so confining after all. From Carol, I have learned a great deal about her mother as well as the hymn.
The song speaks of the importance of having a faith during times of crisis. Quite fittingly, Ruth Jones of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, who had no formal music training, wrote this song during World War II. She was a pastor’s wife, a mother of five children, and was living during a time of fear and uncertainty. One day in 1943 as she was ironing, the lyrics and tune came to her. The song was first performed at the church where her husband was pastoring and was received most enthusiastically.
Mrs. Jones was willing to sell her song for $5, but was rejected.
The publisher felt the song was too simple.
However, the song’s simplicity and timelessness are the reasons of its appeal.
The old family clock, a wedding present, sat on the Jones’ mantel but had quit working and was not repaired until 15 years after “In Times like These” had been composed. When the clock began to chime again, someone immediately recognized the first four notes of Ruth’s song. They were the same as the quarter-past-the -hour tones from the Westminster chime.
How fitting that this world-famous symbol of time was part of a hymn based on the theme of time!
“I don’t feel the song was mine,” Ruth stated in a newspaper interview many years ago. “The words and music came directly from God. I never had a music lesson in my life. I had no ambition nor thought of writing a song.”
Over the years, Ruth’s song became popular and ministered to many during various crises. Some years later “In Times like These “would be sung frequently by George Beverly Shea in nearly every Billy Graham Crusade. It was one of Rev. Graham’s favorites, and he requested it for either the first or last night of his crusades.
That simple hymn that began at a Pennsylvania mother’s ironing board literally travelled around the world!
It was in Columbus, Ohio, in July of 1964 that Ruth was privileged to meet the famous evangelist in person. She was asked to sit on the platform, and before Bev Shea sang her song, the composer was recognized. Shea announced, “We are honored to have the dear lady who wrote ‘In Times like These’ with us today.” Ruth stood, waved her hand, and the crowd of over 20,000 applauded!
At various other times when the family would watch a Billy Graham telecast and Shea sang Ruth’s song, tears would come to her eyes as she exclaimed, “I can’t believe I had any part in writing that song. God gave it to me, and I gave it to the world.”
In times like these with the quarantine mandating that we stay at home, we can still have contact with the outside world. Just think. I had an inspiring phone visit with an old friend, met a new friend, learned the history of a song, and got material for my column—all without breaking the mandate on social distancing!
Karen Kornmiller writes a bi-weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.