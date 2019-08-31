Inge and I have several things in common. We are close in age and both have Germanic roots. Of course, Inge’s roots are stronger than mine since she was born in Magdeburg, a city in the former East Germany.
We are members of the same church, and both of our fathers were in the Second World War. Mine served in the US Navy in the South Pacific while Inge’s father, Herbert Richter, was a medic in Hitler’s army. Herbert served from 1938 until 1945 when he returned home to a Russian occupied city. Inge was born the next year and grew up in Communism.
Inge recalls that every May 1st the Russian army would march through the streets displaying their might. She was too young to fully understand what this was all about, but her father was opposed to Communism and became part of an underground group. In 1950 he and the other dissidents were rounded up and sent to Siberia where he was a political prisoner of war, working in the salt mines.
After his release in 1955, he returned home. The train would make two stops, and each soldier was given a choice, West Berlin or East Berlin. (This was during the pre-wall days) Wisely, Herbert chose West Berlin, the first stop and the free part of the country. Later his family, who greatly benefitted from his decision, joined him.
When she was 20, Inge Richter was introduced by a friend to an American serviceman named Gary Sater. Gary spoke little German, and Inge knew no English, but amazingly a romance blossomed. When I asked her about the language barrier hindering their courtship, she replied, smiling somewhat coyly, “You just knew.” Gary and Inge had two weddings, the first by the Justice of Peace in Frankfort. Church marriages are not legal in Germany.
However, Inge wanted the blessing of the Lord on their union, and so the next day they were married in the Lutheran church. “I would not go to the United States unmarried,” she said. As they exchanged their vows, Inge would gently nudge her bridegroom when it was time to say “Ja.”
In 1966 Gary and Inge flew from Frankfort to Fort McGuire, New Jersey. From there they came by Greyhound Bus to Logan, Ohio. “We were poor,” said Inge, “and that’s all we could afford.” As the bus passed through some economically depressed areas, Inge wondered to herself, “Good grief, what have I gotten myself into!”
In a short time, Gary left for Viet Nam, leaving behind his wife, who could not speak English and who was also pregnant. Inge wasn’t concerned about caring for her baby since she had cared for children back home. What was of paramount importance to her was learning English. And so she began going to our local library and checking out books.
Using her German-English dictionary, she would read and re-read the books. Gary jokingly remarked about the letters she wrote him. “I wish now I had saved them,” he said. “You sounded like a kid in the first grade.” Inge found it easier to understand Gary’s letters when he printed them. There were some other things she did not understand such as it’s not wise to send trail bologna to your husband in Viet Nam, even though this is one of his favorite treats.
After her daughter Tanja was born, Inge continued her trips to the library and talked with people she met, improving her conversational skills. Then one day someone left an old black and white TV on her porch, and Inge’s English lessons became entertaining. Her favorite TV program, believe it or not, was The Beverly Hillbillies!
Inge is, by nature, an out-going person and through her friendships with neighbors and her church, she did learn to speak English fluently. As her friend, I can attest to the fact that she has an amazing vocabulary and in no way sounds like a hillbilly. Even though she speaks English better than many who were born in this country, she has not lost her German accent.
After living here for 6 years, Inge wanted to learn to drive. After Gary’s unsuccessful efforts in teaching her, Inge got her license through Drivers’ Ed class at Logan High School. Knowing Inge, I’m sure she had lively conversations with the teens in her class.
1990 was another milestone year for Inge. Having left Germany 29 years previously, she decided it was time to become an American citizen. “I wanted to be able to vote,” she explained. She still makes visits to Germany since she has relatives living there, “but it’s just a visit when I go there,” she said. “I like the lifestyle here much better and really enjoy the wide-open spaces.”
Gary passed away in 2011, and in 2015 Inge moved to Arizona to be near her daughter. Once again, there was an adjustment, but as we can expect from her past experiences, she has made friends and is involved in her church and her community. She sums up her philosophy of coping in simple terms. “I made do.”
She made do as a 20-year-old bride coming to a foreign country. She made do as a pregnant woman whose husband was in Viet Nam. She made do as a German immigrant who knew no English.
Today, now a woman in her seventh decade of life, strong-willed Inge continues to make do.
Karen Kornmiller wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.