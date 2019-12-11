I don’t remember how old I was when I thoroughly embarrassed my mother and probably ignited the fires of gossip throughout the quiet little community of West Logan. I know I hadn’t started school, so I was probably between ages four and five.
Like most women, my mother had a collection of shoes of different styles and colors. One day I began carrying the different pairs of footwear from her bedroom closet to the kitchen where she was working and asked repeatedly, “Where did you get these shoes, Mommy?” My dear mother would then give an answer that satisfied my short attention span.
I’m uncertain as to how many trips I made to the kitchen with shoes, but now I understand that her patience was waning. I still remember holding up a pair of bright red heels as I asked for the umpteenth time, “And where did you get these shoes, Mommy?” Naturally I was too young to understand sarcasm and would believe her forth-coming reply was truthful.
“The milkman bought them for me.”
Now this was in the late 40s when men drove trucks to deliver bottled milk to homes. Often this gentleman would walk into houses unannounced and put the milk in the refrigerator. Life was much safer and more innocent then. All I could think was, “Isn’t this wonderful that the nice milkman would buy my mother a pair of shoes.”
The next morning Millie, our neighbor and landlady, came for one of her many unscheduled visits. She had two purposes in coming: sometimes to collect the rent money but usually to dispense some wild tales of marital infidelity and other unseemly activities of our neighborhood. This time when she arrived, I immediately ran to the bedroom, retrieved the pair of red shoes, and announced proudly, “Just look, Millie, at these shoes the milkman bought for Mommy!”
I can still remembered the puzzled look on the woman’s face and her skeptical expression as my mother tried to explain what was behind this story. In later years my mother shared information I was too young to understand when I was a child. First, red heels were considered quite sexy in the 40s. Second, the milkman was young, good-looking and a little flirtatious.
Kids do say the “darndest things,” wrote TV personality, Art Linkletter, back in the 60s. Twenty years later comedian, Bill Cosby, hosted a show with the same title, featuring youngsters whom he who would engage in entertaining dialogue.
It’s true that kids’ comments are often humorous, but nearly always their words are spoken in complete innocence and with no intention of malice. Unfortunately, however, at times children’s innocent comments can embarrass their parents as it happened to my mother in the red shoes incident.
A number of years ago my friend, Arlene, was quite humiliated by a comment from her daughter, Rachel. Arlene, a pastor’s wife, was having a conversation with one of the church ladies who was visiting in their home. Rachel, who was quite young at the time, was sitting on the lady’s lap and voiced an observation as she looked at the woman’s breasts.
“You don’t use these any more, do you?”
Both Arlene and the visitor were dumbfounded. Then Rachel offered an explanation for her comment. “That’s because God usually doesn’t give children to older women.” At this time, I’m sure Arlene was casting some scowls and shaking her head. Little Rachel must have realized she had said something inappropriate, so she quickly tried to make the situation better by interjecting, “But they really do look nice on you.”
Trying to keep “abreast” of my theme, I’ll share another true anecdote. A dear friend, who shall remain nameless, laughingly told me of a recent conversation with her four-year-old grandson. The little boy had been learning to swim and asked his grandma if her breasts were her “floaters.” She took time to explain what her “floaters” were, but he persisted. “Well, couldn’t you use them as floaters?”
Recently while attending a concert given by the Lancaster Community Chorus, I was seated behind a family comprised of a six-year-old boy, his father, and both sets of grandparents. When the choir walked in, the boy began waving excitedly and calling out to his mother, who was part of the group. As usual I loved the concert, but was thoroughly entertained by this child. Before the concert started, he asked his grandma how much longer she was going to have her teeth.
“I’m trying to keep them a long time,” Grandma replied.
Later she told me that her grandson has an older sister who has informed him that he’ll soon be losing teeth and acquiring new ones. During the intermission, she told me that the child had recently asked his grandpa a question.
“When are you going to get muscles?”
Children have a natural curiosity and think in literal terms. When my cousin Debbie was around four, she asked her father a theological question. Her grandma had taken her to Sunday School, and Debbie, wondering about something she had heard, asked her dad whether Jesus was really with her all the time. Her father assured her this was true. And so she began with a series of questions such as “Is Jesus with me when I’m outside playing?” “Is Jesus with me when I’m in my swimming pool?” The questions continued with her father assuring her that Jesus was with her wherever she happened to be. Finally, Debbie asked another question that left her father speechless.
“When you paddle me, do you paddle Jesus?”
Someone once said, “There are no seven wonders in the eyes of children; there are seven million.” Innocence and curiosity combined together—that’s what’s amazing about them. They may exasperate us by saying the “darndest things,” but they never stop exploring, wondering and entertaining senior citizens like me.
Karen Kornmiller writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.