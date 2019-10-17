My good friend Jim Garlow often says, “Freedoms come in threes. Political freedom, economic freedom and religious liberty coexist together. Take one away and the other two will eventually disappear. One cannot exist without the other two. The genius of America’s founding is that it had all three, until recently.”
We here in America have been the recipients of the greatest of blessings. It is glaringly apparent that we now live in a moment of history where the inhabitants of the United States have deficiency of understanding when it comes to all three of the afore mentioned categories.
Take political freedom for example. Government derives its authority from God to promote good and restrain evil. Paul the apostle urges that prayers be made “for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life.” Paul understood the need for Christian participation in government. Good government encourages an environment conducive for people living peaceably, whereas bad government fosters unrest and instability.
Because of sin, the legitimate institution of government has, at times, been used illegitimately throughout history. However, numerous examples persist of Christians reasserting their influence and redeeming government to promote good and restrain evil.
In How Christianity Changed the World, Alvin Schmidt documents Christian influence in government. Examples include outlawing infanticide, child abandonment and gladiatorial games in ancient Rome, ending the practice of human sacrifice among European cultures, banning pedophilia and polygamy, and prohibiting the burning of widows in India. William Wilberforce, a committed Christian, was the force behind the successful effort to abolish the slave trade in England.
In the United States, two-thirds of abolitionists were Christian pastors. As I have heard many times in my life... “The handmaiden of failed socialist regimes has always been ignorance of the past and present.”
Now to Economic freedom. Earlier this year a Gallup survey of 1,024 adults found that 43 percent of Americans believed that some sort of socialism would be good for the country compared, with 51 percent who said it would by bad. Julie Roys, Op-Ed Contributor in the Christian Post writes “Though it may sound compassionate and Christian, it’s actually antithetical to everything Christianity teaches.” She says, “First, Socialism is Based on a Materialistic Worldview This worldview contradicts Christianity, which affirms the existence of both a material and a non-material world — and teaches that mankind’s greatest problems are spiritual.
Socialism Punishes Virtue... Socialists want to distribute wealth to individuals according to their need, regardless of virtue.” As Karl Marx, famously said, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” Socialism Endorses Stealing... Socialists don’t believe in private property.
Lastly, let’s consider Religious freedom. On June 20th, 1785 James Madison in his Memorial and Remonstrance against Religious Assessments wrote, “the equal right of every citizen to the free exercise of his Religion according to the dictates of conscience is held by the same tenure with all our other rights. If we recur to its origin, it is equally the gift of nature; if we weigh its importance, it cannot be less dear to us; if we consult the “Declaration of those rights which pertain to the good people of Virginia, as the basis and foundation of Government.”
What Madison suggested and what was embraced by not only the Virginia legislature, but our young nations as well established a worldwide principle of religious freedom with worldwide significance which is still understood and experienced today.
My friends at the Heritage Foundation ask and answer the question... does religious freedom mean religious people get special rights? The answer is no! Religious freedom prevents the cultural majority from using the power of the state to impose their beliefs on others.
This protects everyone—religious and nonreligious alike—from the government becoming so powerful that it can tell people what to think and how to act. Conscience has been considered the individual’s most sacred right. A government that intrudes on conscience will not hesitate to intrude on our other freedoms.
According to the congressional records for late November of 1800, Congress spent the first few weeks organizing the Capitol rooms, committees, locations, etc. Then, on Dec. 4, 1800, Congress approved the use of the Capitol building as a church building. The approval of the Capitol for church was given by both the House and the Senate, with House approval being given by Speaker of the House, Frederick Augustus Muhlenberg, and Senate approval being given by the President of the Senate, Thomas Jefferson.
From Jefferson through Abraham Lincoln, many presidents attended church at the Capitol; and it was common practice for Members of Congress to attend those services. Christian worship services on Sunday were also started at the Treasury Building and at the War Office. John Quincy Adams, a U. S. Senator, made frequent references to these services.
Typical of his almost weekly entries are these: “Religious service is usually performed on Sundays at the Treasury office and at the Capitol. I went both forenoon and afternoon to the Treasury.” Oct. 23, 1803.
As Thomas Jefferson said, the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. May it be said of us in this moment of history that we preserved the political, economic and religious freedom that was handed to us. Let freedom ring!
