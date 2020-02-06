I was captured immediately by the snare of compelling information that seemed to reach out and grab me from the first line. Beckoned by the array of biographies. Totally impressed by the titles. Amazed by the sheer accessibility. Everybody should try this, in fact, everyone should know about this! I don’t know who came up with this concept, but this is great! I should have been listening in.
The idea itself is captivating. I mean the access to so many opportunities is beyond my imagination. Where has this been? Why hasn’t someone told me? You mean I could have tapped into this stream of unending information? Let me tell you, I have found it now! From John Maxwell to David McCullough, history to biography and even a mystery or two for good measure. I have had the pleasure of exploring the literary world on a grand and glorious scale like never before all because of one little app called Audible.
Audible, according to audible.com is the world’s largest producer and provider of spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, enriching the lives of our millions of listeners every day. With our customer-centric approach to technological innovation and superior programming, Audible has reinvented a media category, and is the driving force behind today’s audio entertainment revolution. Take it from a fella that drives 1,000 miles or so a week, you really should be listening in.
Books are important, they truly are. Words are terribly important as well, some more so than others. Take the Bible for example. One mesmerizing wordsmith wrote, “This Book is the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the doom of sinners, and the happiness of believers. Its doctrines are holy, its precepts are binding; its histories are true, and its decisions are immutable. Read it to be wise, believe it to be safe, practice it to be holy. It contains light to direct you, food to support you, and comfort to cheer you. It is the traveler’s map, the pilgrim’s staff, the pilot’s compass, the soldier’s sword, and the Christian’s character. Christ is its grand subject, our good its design, and the glory of God its end. It should fill the memory, rule the heart, and guide the feet. Read it slowly, frequently, prayerfully. It is a mine of wealth, a paradise of glory, and a river of pleasure. Follow its precepts and it will lead you to Calvary, to the empty tomb, to a resurrected life in Christ.
For those of us who have been around since the days of the rotary phone and the phone book, we will appreciate these words that were used to describe the South-Central Bell Telephone Company Yellow Pages, “Born to be battered...the loving phone call book. Underline it, circle things, write in the margins, turn down page corners, the more you use it, the more valuable it gets to be.” I think that would be a great way to describe the Bible in all its value and importance. You really should be listening in.
According to James Hamilton, there are two kinds of Bible readers — those who skim the surface and those who dig deep. He describes them by comparing them to two common insects. He writes, “One is remarkable for its imposing plumage, which shows in the sunbeams like the dust of gems; as you watch its jaunty gyrations over the fields and its minuet dance from flower to flower, you cannot help admiring its graceful activity, for it is plainly getting over a great deal of ground. But in the same field there is another worker, whose brown vest and businesslike, straightforward flight may not have arrested your eye. His fluttering neighbor darts down here and there, and sips elegantly wherever he can find a drop of ready nectar; but this dingy plodder makes a point of lighting everywhere, and wherever he lights he either finds honey or makes it. If the flower-cup be deep, he goes down to the bottom; he explores all about till he discovers it. His rival of the painted velvet wing has no patience for such dull and long-winded details. The one died last October. The other is warm in his hive, amidst the fragrant stores he has gathered.” I know which one I’d rather be, or bee... you get the idea!
Don Katz, founder of Audible has said, “We will build a new medium that will redefine and enhance the nature of spoken information, education, entertainment, and other modes of verbal expression we will help create ourselves.” I will tell you, they have done a pretty good job! When it comes to the modes of verbal expression, the most important information is that which has eternal impact and influence. There is none better to be found than in the Bible!
It is said that when the famous missionary, Dr. David Livingstone, started his trek across Africa he had 73 books in three packs, weighing 180 pounds. After the party had gone 300 miles, Livingstone was obliged to throw away some of the books because of the fatigue of those carrying his baggage. As he continued on his journey his library grew less and less, until he had but one book left... his Bible. You really should be listening in.
