One March morning in the south end of Columbus, Ohio, a 10-year-old boy was getting ready for school. Bobby was not a good student and had failed second grade twice. Now as a fourth grader, he still could not read. Most likely his problem was dyslexia, a learning disability unknown of at the time.
When he went into the garage to get his bike, he discovered his father slumped over the steering wheel, the victim of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Ralph Cline had retreated to his car the previous evening after a heated argument with his wife, Julia. The dysfunctional Cline home was the scene of frequent marital disputes, usually about Ralph’s gambling.
Following his father’s death, Bobby became belligerent, often getting into fights with other boys, including his older brother. He was especially angry with his mother, perhaps blaming her for his father’s death. One day Julia announced that someone was coming for a visit. Little did the boy realize the impact this unnamed person would have on his life, and he never imagined that this relationship would last for over 50 years.
“Hello, Bobby. I’m Ollie Tate,” announced the short, neatly attired man. Ollie was professional in appearance and in actions as well. Today, many years later, Bob still refers to Ollie as “Mr. Tate.”
“I could never call him by his first name. I respected him so much,” Bob said quietly.
Ollie Tate, a volunteer with the Big Brothers organization, immediately won the heart of this angry little boy. He was affirming, asked Bobby about his interests and began their friendship by taking the boy fishing.
“We had to walk through a potato patch, “Bob reminisced.
He also took him to the circus and later to church. Once a month Ollie would come and spend time with this troubled little boy. Bob recognized qualities in Mr. Tate that his father had lacked. In essence, his “big brother” became the father he desperately needed. Ollie recognized that Bobby was a dreamer and wanted to be successful in life.
“Bobby, live your dreams,” he urged.
However, Bob’s anger issues weren’t over. He continued getting in fights in school and with his brother as well. One day in a fit of rage, he tore up a card table with a knife.
Immediately Julia Cline made a phone call, and soon Mr. Tate arrived. He spoke firmly to Bob .
“Get in the car!”
He then drove to TICO, a juvenile detention center, on West Broad Street.
“This is where you are going to end up!” he stated prophetically.
Today, Bob sees this act of “tough love” as a turning point in his life and has stated, “Big Brothers saved my life.”
In junior high, his life started improving. He was doing better in school and loved math, history, science and geography. However, he continued getting D’s and F’s in English and reading since he still could not read.
But he could memorize.
In high school he ran track and continued his activities with Mr. Tate who often took him fishing and ice boating. Bob, the city boy, loved the beauty of the outdoors, especially rural Southeastern Ohio. He enjoyed spending his summers with his grandmother, who lived in Perry County near Corning.
Understandably, going to Big Brothers’ Camp in the Hocking Hills was a special treat. He started attending Camp Oty’Okwa at age 11 and by the time he was a sophomore in high school, was in charge of the swimming pool. The once troubled, angry boy was now working with and encouraging other boys.
After high school, Bob enrolled in the Columbus College of Art and Design, thanks to a high school principal who discovered his artistic ability.
When Bob and his wife Jayne were married in 1969, Mr. Tate came to their wedding.
Bob’s “big brother” continued their relationship and even taught him how to make an iceboat.
Thanks to his perseverance and his wife’s encouragement, Bob received his Bachelor’s degree from the College of Art and Design the first year degrees were given. Jayne read his entire art history book to him and helped with him with his thesis.
By the way, at age 55 Bob learned to read! Because he loves tales about history and true adventure, Jayne gave him the book Endurance, the story of a ship that went to Alaska. It took him a while, but Bob did read and enjoy the book.
Bob has had a number of jobs, ranging from parking and washing cars at Lazarus Department Store to serving as Charles’ Lazarus’ chauffeur and finally selling men’s clothes, at Mr. Lazarus’ suggestion. Bob is an accomplished artist and has owned two business.
Bob’s and Ollie Tate’s relationship lasted over 50 years, the longest in the history of the Big Brothers organization! They were even in a promo film for the organization the third year Tate was Bob’s big brother.
“I really like my big brother,” was Bob’s memorable line. What an understatement!
The Clines’ relationship with the Tates continued as they took their two sons to visit Ollie and his wife, Martha, at Christmastime and other occasions. Years later, their older son bought the Tates’ home after Ollie and Martha had moved to assisted living, and Bob and Jayne took their first grandson to meet Ollie in the nursing home shortly before Tate died in 2003.
Because of their love of the outdoors, Bob and Jayne would frequently bring their sons to the Hocking Hills State Park for camping ventures. Their dream was some day to have a home amid all of the natural beauty.
In 2000 Bob and Jayne moved to their rustic refurbished log cabin home on Wildcat Road. When the Tates came for a visit, Ollie looked at the beautiful Hocking Hills landscape and said through misty eyes, “Bobby, I’m so happy you are living your dreams.”
