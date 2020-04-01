As each and every one of us does our best to avoid the COVID-19 virus, one of our most important defenses is our immune system. In order to have a strong immune system, the food we eat and the diet we follow are very important. Where does our healthy food come from? Farmers! Farmers are important defenders against the coronavirus. Healthy foods do not just magically appear on the grocery store shelves.
I recently heard that someone had posted a message on the Internet telling people worried about the coronavirus to drink milk. While I think we can agree that milk is not a cure, milk contains antibodies and numerous other things to help make people healthy. Milk contains nutrients like probiotics, Vitamin D and immunoglobulin that boast the immune system. Dairy products are important for good health and can help us to avoid illness.
The presence of meat in the diet gives an extra boost, thanks to the content of all the essential elements for a strong and efficient immune system. Studies show that eating without meat and fish can significantly lower the count of white and red blood cells. Red meats, especially organ meats, are a source of zinc. Zinc is used in many cold and flu medicines. All meat enhances the immune defenses. For years, when children and adults have had bad colds, one of the homemade remedies has been chicken soup. Research has shown that when a chicken, including the bones, is cooked and makes broth, it dissolves its gelatin and chondroitin, a substance found in the cartilages. Consuming the broth helps to improve the symptoms of cold and flu.
It has been said that Vitamin C can be important and consuming an orange a day can help. Vitamin C is essential for bone and blood vessel health, wound healing and facilitates recovery from burns. Sources of Vitamin C include oranges, strawberries, cantaloupe, cauliflower, red, green, and yellow peppers, broccoli and more. Theses are the foods that all play a part in good health, and strong immune systems are produced by our farmers. Building up our immune systems will help us to fight the COVID-19 virus.
Years ago, people had to fight disease in any way they could find. It was trial and error, they discovered some things that worked but some things didn’t, just as it is today. They used the very limited over-the-counter medications and also came up with their own home remedies.
They couldn’t just go to the store or doctor and get the medicines or treatments to cure their injury or illness. I remember the onion poultices, having my chest rubbed with Vicks, the terrible tasting brown medicine dropped on a teaspoon of sugar, the Black Salve that my Grandpa made to heal wounds, etc. Most of those usually helped or healed and even if they didn’t, the use of them made the patient feel better and gave hope.
When my aunt Ruth was born in 1919, she weighed just a little over four pounds. Even though there was no help for premature babies, she survived. She was wrapped and laid on the open oven door of the warm morning coal stove to keep her warm. She had to be laid on a pillow for her father to hold her. When she was a few months old, she developed pneumonia. The doctor came, but there was very little he could do. His exact words to my grandmother were, “just lay her back, she is going to die.” My great-grandfather, Jackson Brown, came to the home. He refused to just let her die. He worked with poultices, home remedies, his limited knowledge about curing pneumonia and they prayed. He absolutely refused to give up and he saved her life. My aunt Ruth grew up to be a beautiful woman, married and raised a family, worked and lived a full life to the age of 83.
This is a time when we cannot give up. The best people in our medical fields are working night and day to find the answers and the cures. They are already finding medicines that are helping. We must listen to the doctors and we must also do everything possible to take care of ourselves, stay healthy and avoid and defeat the coronavirus. And we will. Remember my great-grandpa Brown and never give up!
Barb Lumley wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.