Recently in our beautiful nation’s capitol I had a few brief minutes with a national treasure by the name of Dennis Prager. I’ve heard him say, “My life’s work has been teaching Americans what America is about, teaching Christians what Christianity is about and teaching Jews what Judaism is about.”
His Prager University videos have over a billion views a year! I said something to him that he remarked was very meaningful. I said, “My grandchildren have hope for a better future because of your good work.” You see, I believe that a nation that remembers its Godly heritage and Christians that remember their underpinnings of their faith will result in a better America.
Remember what God’s word speaks to us from Deuteronomy? “Only take heed to yourself, and diligently keep yourself, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. And teach them to your children and your grandchildren, especially concerning the day you stood before the Lord your God in Horeb, when the Lord said to me, Gather the people to Me, and I will let them hear My words, that they may learn to fear Me all the days they live on the earth, and that they may teach their children.” May we be found guilty of teaching our children and grandchildren the truth about who we are and where we came from!
I greatly appreciated Dennis sharing a story from his early years in California.
“To the best of my memory, I was the only Jew in that Rotary chapter. What struck me was that my being a Jew meant essentially nothing to the other members. No one cared. Not even a little. If you are an American, my reaction makes little sense. You are wondering why it struck me that my being a Jew meant nothing to the entire membership... And it wasn’t as if my identity was hidden. On the contrary, the reason I was admitted to the club was that I was the head of something — a Jewish educational center. And for the record, that would have been the Rotarians’ reaction if I were an Arab, a Latino or a black... Only in America.” I appreciate this story because in America, you are known as an American.
The Latin phrase E Pluribus Unum is found in the Journals of the Continental Congress, June 20, 1782, where it was used to describe the Great Seal adopted that day. The phrase means “out of many, one” speaking not only to the 13 colonies becoming one nation, but from many who come to these shores, we become one nation of Americans. The revisionism and rewriting of American and in some cases, Christian history, has attempted to tear down what it means to be an American.
My friend David Barton shares, “Deconstruction” is the scheme of attacking the foundation on which a belief is based. According to Yale Professor Jack Balkin, deconstruction “effaces [maligns, smears, and undermines] the subject” by posing “a continuous critique” to “lay low what was once high.” The popular objects of attack by Deconstructionists – that is, the things they most frequently “efface” – include “the Constitution, tradition, the family, or the history and culture of American sexual and domestic values” in order “to tear down the ancient certainties upon which Western Culture is founded.”
We here in America believe that our rights here in America come from God. We do not believe our rights come from our group. The thought that because of my group I have rights is not what we believe as a nation, is not and never has been who we are. You have to go to another country to believe that. Our founders said that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Nowhere else in the world treasures life like America. Nowhere else in the world treasures liberty like America.
President Theodore Roosevelt once stated, “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
So out of many, there becomes one. One nation under God, indivisible... that word matters by the way. You see, divisible means, capable of being divided. When we know who we are and where we came from, we will not be divided. And there’s no telling what God can do in a country like that!
