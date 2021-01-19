Naturalist, Paul Knoop, was contacted by Circleville Parks and Recreation director, Marty DeLamatre, in May of 2001 to provide advice on trail layout in the 12-acre wooded site that is now part of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
“I was immediately impressed by the botanical richness of the woodland and the abundance of wildlife,” he stated in his report and, during his brief visit to the woods, he identified 70 different plants and 33 different birds and animals. He also noted numerous, large, Canadian boulders, deposited by the Wisconsin glacier of 15 to 20 thousand years ago. He concluded by saying, “The woodland today is recovering from past abuse and if managed properly will become a rich natural area — a botanical museum and wildlife preserve.”
Paul returned to the woods later in June of 2001 and identified Jefferson’s salamander larva in the vernal pool and spent three days marking future trails. Volunteers followed and relocated hundreds of sessile trillium from the proposed paths. Workers then cleared trees and shrubs from the marked area, spread a layer of wood chips on the cleared paths and trails through the woods were opened to the public
The proposed proper management of the woods includes removal of non-native invasive species that supplant native flora. Three of the major offenders are wintercreeper (Euonymus fortunei), Japanese honeysuckle vine and Amur honeysuckle. All three plants were originally imported and sold in the commercial market because they are pest free, fast growing, drought tolerant, attractive plants that will grow in difficult sites. The fruit of these plants was then eaten by birds and the seeds deposited via bird droppings in the woods.
Wintercreeper is a groundcover, prized for its glossy, evergreen leaves. It thrives in the deep shade, can grow two feet annually and quickly forms an impenetrable mat, smothering all desirable flora and will climb, cover and kill small trees and shrubs. Japanese honeysuckle vine is another fast growing, vine prized for its fragrant white flowers. It forms runners that root at the node and the vine now forms a net covering the floor of the woods. Some of the thick ropes that grow up the trees in the woods belong to ascending honeysuckle vines that will cover and kill trees. The No. 1 least wanted invasive plant in Ohio is Amur honeysuckle. This bush can grow up to 20 feet high and not only blocks growth of new trees, but can secrete a chemical compound harmful to amphibians and fatally toxic to freshwater insects and crustaceans. The bush has no insect pests of its own but it is the preferred egg-laying host for mosquitoes in a moist woods and its presence has been shown to raise the incidence of ticks and mites
In past years, Paul Hang has organized volunteers to clear bush honeysuckle form major areas of the woods and individual volunteers continue to remove garlic mustard, honeysuckle vine, wintercreeper and small bush honeysuckle plants year round. Volunteer extraordinaire, Marcele Bowen, has devoted herself to nurturing the “botanical museum” in the woods and has discovered additional native plants, including two native orchids. On most days, if the temperatures are above freezing, you will find her on her hands and knees clearing non-natives plants. She will be glad to answer questions and invites you to join her efforts to nurture the “botanical museum” in the woods.
Volunteers were the foundation of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and the continued well being of the park will depend on continued volunteer participation. You can join volunteer projects at the park by contacting Arista Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.