As I write this column, I am listening to the pulsing hum of our annual cicadas on a blistering hot August day. I have always loved the seasonal changes that occur in our Ohio landscapes but have been more aware of them this past year and a half.
As COVID ramped up and my indoor facilities for fitness shut down, I took to the outdoors. Hiking became my go-to avenue for exercise. I gained a new appreciation for our parks in Pickaway County. And there are more than a few of them. For those of you who would like to explore more of our county, I thought a list of parks with dedicated nature trails would be in order.
Pickaway County boasts two state parks. Deer Creek State Park in the westernmost part of the county is a premier south central Ohio vacation destination with a large reservoir, lodge, cabins, campground, horseman’s camp and trails, 18-hole golf course, marina and swimming beach.
It also has over five miles of hiking trails from easy to moderate. The adjacent wildlife area has grass-mown trails for hunters and wildlife watchers.
A.W. Marion State Park in the east part of the county has a smaller lake, campground and boat rentals. This forested park has over five miles of hiking trails and seven miles of multi-use trails for mountain bike riding. Be aware that a dam rehabilitation project has closed the circuitous Hargus Lake Trail at the dam and the resulting lake drawdown has restricted fishing opportunities and closed boat rentals for the rest of this year and into next year.
The trails are moderate to difficult through rolling woodlands and can easily be accessed at the visitor’s parking area for the campground or at the marina for out and back hiking. Autumn is an especially beautiful time of year on Hargus Lake’s trails.
Two Franklin County metro parks extend into Pickaway County. Slate Run is entirely in our county in the far northeast corner. It is a mixture of woods, ravines, wetlands and grasslands. It also houses an 1800’s living history farm where kids can feed the pigs or milk a cow.
With over seven miles of trails through the different habitats, it is one of my favorites. Trails range from easy to difficult. Pets are allowed on some of the trails. There are also playground areas and reservable picnic areas.
In the northeast corner of the county is a small southern area of Battelle Darby Metro Park called the Pleasant Valley Area. It has over two miles of dog-friendly trails, which run creekside and lakeside, through prairie and riparian corridor. It even has a dog swimming area. There are no restroom facilities.
Our county’s only state nature preserve is Stage’s Pond, just south of Ashville. Geology buffs will love this park, which has a kettle lake formed by the last receding glacier. View aquatic, meadow, woodland and marsh habitats and the animals that inhabit them from 3.5 miles of hiking trails. Two waterfowl blinds look over the big and small ponds. Pets are not allowed and there are no restroom facilities.
Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is a Circleville City Park on state Route 188 at the edge of town. This jewel of a park has woods, a prairie, a wetland and butterfly gardens. It also has a playground, dog park, adult exercise equipment and a seasonal splash pad. Shelter houses and a pavilion can be reserved.
There is a 1.2 mile paved trail around the grassland areas, a meandering grass trail through the prairie and about a mile of woodland trails. Pets are allowed on the trails. There are restroom facilities open all year.
Calamus Swamp, near the intersection of U.S. Route 22 and state Route 104 east of Circleville, is a Columbus Audubon preserve. It is a 19-acre remnant of a glacially created wetland with one mile of mown grass trail and boardwalks that skirt the swamp.
An observation blind looks into the swamp and there are boardwalk overlooks. It is a haven for water birds and warblers during migration. The park connects with a paved trail that travels 1.5 miles to the Scioto River. There are no restrooms.
Our newly established Pickaway County Park District has two parks and three trails in the county, providing over 24 miles of hiking opportunities. History buffs will love Canal Park on the Scioto River, just outside of Circleville. There, one will find historic canal features, scenic views of the river, restrooms and a picnic shelter.
The Towpath Trail connects to other trails in the park to make a four-mile loop trail. There are a total of 5.8 miles of trails at that location. Bird watchers can see bald eagles year round and the river is a migrant corridor for song birds and water birds.
The newest park acquisition is Metzger Preserve in Williamsport. It has 52 acres of prairies, woods and access to Deer Creek. Over two miles of mown grass trails travel through a newly planted prairie and along the creek. This park is pet friendly. There are no restrooms.
Two county park district trails other than the Towpath Trail offer additional hiking. The Roundtown Trail is a 10-foot-wide paved path running between the Pickaway County YMCA in Circleville and the Ohio Christian University campus.
Its 1.5 miles beckon walkers, runners, bikers and skaters as it traverses wetlands, small streams, wooded edges and farmland. There is access behind the YMCA or at the OCU Maxwell Center east parking lot.
The Pickaway Trail is a Rails-to-Trails corridor. One and a half miles is currently paved, running from Canal Park to Calamus Swamp. Eventually, the trail will be paved all the way to New Holland, where in the future, it could connect with bike paths in Fayette County.
In future columns, I will explore some of the natural features, wildlife and plants of these parks and along the trails. Some of the parks have events that I will also keep you informed of. So, I hope you all get out there and explore.
Upcoming events:
Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. Astronomy — Canal Park
Sept. 25, 11 a.m. Hiking 101 — Canal Park
Due to an uptick in COVID, these events may become virtual or require pre-registration. Please check the Pickaway County Park District website at www.pickawaycountyparks.org.
Melanie Brehmer Shuter is a retired middle school science teacher from Circleville City Schools and a lifetime resident of Circleville. She is also an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist. Shuter writes a monthly column for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.