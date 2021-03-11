I was on my hands and knees weeding the butterfly garden at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park when a woman stopped to visit. “I thought wildflowers were carefree, but you spend hours working in the garden,” she remarked. I, too, had read that wildflowers were carefree, but had found that not to be true in the park.
I found that native plants are site-sensitive and some plants did not survive in the wet, clay soil while others, like the mints, thrived and can only be controlled by thinning or transplanting. The Dutchman’s pipevine needs to be trimmed back each year and it and the milkweeds send out rhizomes, producing new plants which will pop up anywhere in the garden.
Black-eyed Susan and rattlesnake master are both vigorous self-seeders whose seed heads need to be cut and removed from the garden each fall. Two non-native plants that are easy to find in the garden now are hairy bittercress and dandelions. Both emerged from under the recent snows in full bloom and ready to be pulled, but not all non-native plants should be painted in a bad light.
Late-blooming zinnias and Brazilian verbena are greatly enjoyed by skippers and migrating monarch butterflies in the fall when native plants are no longer blooming. A garden of native plants is beneficial for birds and pollinators and other creatures, but it is not carefree.
Ten years ago, prairie areas at the park were planted with native grasses and flowers to provide safe places for ground-nesting birds and small animals. The ground was prepared in the fall by first killing all existing growth, followed by tilling and seeding. It was disappointing when flowers did not appear the following spring, but native plants establish deep, drought tolerant roots before growing foliage and producing flowers.
In the meantime, fast growing, non-native plants sprouted from the existing seed bank or from seeds carried in on the wind or spread by animals. Last spring and fall, several large patches of native flowers were visible from the walking trail, but the fields still fall short of providing the native cover envisioned by the planters.
Experts at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology estimate the bird population in the United States and Canada has declined by three billion birds since 1970 with the greatest decline, 53 percent, in grassland birds like red-winged blackbirds, eastern meadowlarks, song sparrows and field sparrows that live in the park.
A field of native flowers and grasses that these birds need to survive, however, is also not carefree. Invasive plants, Canada thistles, Johnson grass, and the like, must to be managed by mowing and, if possible, an occasional, controlled burn would be beneficial.
The Pickaway County Park District has assumed management responsibility for the fields and, in consultation with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and local experts, plan to control invasive species, encourage the growth of the native plants and, hopefully, create a more bird-friendly environment.
The fields of native grasses and flowers and the butterfly garden were planned by people, but nature planned a beautiful display of native wildflowers just about to come into bloom in the woods. Volunteers are planning to label plants and provide informative pamphlets that visitors can use to take a self-guided tour. Please return the pamphlets to the holders for others to use. Wildflower bloom runs from mid-March to the end of April so plan to make several trips to see all the flowers.
What can you do to help the birds?
Domestic cats are the number one threat to birds in the United States and Canada. It is estimated cats kill over two billion birds each year. Keep your cats indoors.
Window decals help birds avoid window strikes.
Support your local parks and natural areas.
Learn about birds at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology web site.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.