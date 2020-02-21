The playground, the walking trail, the dog park, the parking lots — all were filled with people and dogs on the warmest Feb. 3rd ever in the history of Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
Everyone came with a purpose. Children came to run faster, swing higher or scream louder! Adults pushed swings or visited with other parents while watching over their children. Others reconnected with friends as they walked, jogged or rolled on the path around the park. Dogs greeted other dogs with howls of delight. I too, as a volunteer, was happy for weeds were growing in the butterfly garden and it gave me a purpose for being in the park on that warm, sunny day.
The weed calling me to the park was Hairy Bittercress. It is a winter annual, a member of the mustard family that germinates in the fall, likes the wet soil in the garden and will bloom and set seeds in the spring. This weed is so prevalent in our yards and gardens that it has been named “the weed of the month” by Home Extension agents; one of whom claimed it was “wonderfully tasty” and not at all hairy.
I filled a five-gallon pail with Hairy Bittercress but found it to be rather tasteless and declared it not worth the bother and the pail ended up in the garbage.
The butterfly garden is a center for visitors in the park and I reconnected with a number of people, answered numerous questions, got to pet my favorite dog and laughed with joy when young friends, Anthony and Madison, flew gracefully around the garden as if on butterfly wings. We all are anxious for the return of warm weather including the butterflies and caterpillars and all the other insects that live in the garden.
Volunteering has enriched my life with people, animals, plants and insects in a unique and special way. Volunteers who work in the parks of Pickaway County also enrich the lives of others by helping to keep parks and walking trails a welcome, safe and inviting place to visit. If you are a current volunteer, a prospective volunteer or just want a free lunch and nature program, read on.
The Pickaway County Park District is hosting a volunteer appreciation and training day on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. in the Public Library in Circleville. The day will include a presentation by the Ohio Nature Educators on Owls and Birds of Prey. Following the presentation, lunch will be served and informational training will take place. The new Volunteer Handbook will be reviewed, plans for the coming year will be discussed and required paperwork will be covered.
It will be enjoyable; you’ll meet new people and learn about volunteering in Pickaway County Parks including Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. If you have friends or relatives who would be interested in becoming volunteers, please invite them along.
A headcount is needed for lunch so RSVP Arista Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov by Feb. 21.
Arista will not be serving Hariy Bittercress salad, but instead, a serving of information and rewarding opportunities.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.