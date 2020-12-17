Everything has been different this year as everyone has had to adjust to the reality of the pandemic. For many, the routine of daily living has been upended, schools have struggled to stay open, hospitals have been filled to capacity, jobs have gone away and lives of loved ones have been lost and for some, Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park has become a place to find peace, hope and perhaps even a touch of humor.
Volunteers work in the park year round and if you happened to see me on my knees in the garden digging weeds in the butterfly garden in December it might have brought a smile to your face. What is that silly old woman doing? But weeding is a task that brings peace to my mind and to remove the small dandelions and cress from around bushy plants is easy now and I hope butterflies will return and the weeds will not.
Visitors may have spotted another woman on her hands and knees working in the quiet of the woods and wondered what in the world is she doing? Go back about fifteen years, to the very beginning of the park, and you would find the woods at Mary Virginia Crates Hannan Park pictured on the website of Ohio Department of Forestry illustrating how, if left unchallenged, Japanese Amur Honeysuckle will take over a woods. Over the years, groups of volunteers have cleared hundreds of the invasive shrubs but new ones keep coming back from old rootstock or reseeded by birds and as Marcele says "If I do not keep at it in only a few years they all will have returned." Marcele also finds peace in the quiet woods and hopes for a future free of invasive plants but there is just a touch of humor seeing anyone attempting to weed a woods!
The Park is also a place where you can peacefully exercise both yourself and your dog and I recently had the joy of reconnecting with a friend who had come to walk her new puppy. It had been many years since we had seen each other but we could visit while keeping a safe distance and dogs, especially puppies, never fail to warm my heart and make me smile and when I learned my friend had retired and likes to garden and would like to volunteer in the butterfly garden at the park my hope soared. Jim and I will be moving next summer and we are actively recruiting volunteers to help in the park. Learning that my friend is a potential new volunteer at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, gave me hope for the future and her puppy, added humor to my day.
As you enter the woods from the shelter house, look to your left and find a small house that has been constructed from fallen limbs. This little house in the woods brings humorous thoughts about who or what might be living in it. Tiny houses are in vogue these days but this is a really tiny house, perhaps only four square feet, and will give small creatures, maybe a rabbit, hope of safety from predators. Tom Egbert, the Pumpkin Man, is a good example of someone who combines both humor and hope as he skates in the park, counting down the days until he will skate on the opening day of Pumpkin Show, October 20, 2021.
To all, the park offers the gift of peace, hope, humor, and the opportunity to safely connect with others in this very different Christmas season and, is it merely a coincidence, that on December 21, 2020, for the first time in almost 800 years, the planets of Jupiter and Saturn will align and THE STAR OF BETHLEHEM will shine over Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and over all of us, where ever we may be, shedding hope for a peaceful and healthy 2021.