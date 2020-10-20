Gardeners were once advised to cut all perennials back to the ground, remove annuals and clean away any plant debris to prepare the garden for winter. People thought the only good insects were honey bees, butterflies and dead ones.
Insects are at the bottom of nearly every food chain providing food for birds, toads, fish, other amphibians and people. They are decomposers of dead plants and carrion, and larger insects serve as pest control when they eat their smaller relatives. Insects, like the massive termite colonies in far away deserts or even the ants in our yards, excavate tons of soil each year, loosening it, helping it retain moisture and adding nutrients. Insects also pollinate two-thirds of the world’s food crops, including fruits, vegetables and even Circleville’s pumpkins. Times have changed and the vital role that insects play in our lives has become clear.
Entomologists have been monitoring insect decline around the world for years and are now reporting that the insect bio-mass has dropped alarmingly since 1990. Reasons given for their decline include climate change, loss of habitat and the expanded use of pesticide; but, the exact reason is still unknown. A few years ago, the monarch butterfly became the icon for the declining insect population and people were asked to help. They responded by planting milkweed, the monarch caterpillar’s food plant. Planting a food source is helping monarchs survive, but how can people help other insect populations survive?
Insects native to Ohio spend their winter as an egg, a chrysalis (butterfly), a cocoon (moth), a caterpillar or an adult. One way we can help them survive is by providing winter habitat. The butterfly garden in Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park has been prepared for over-wintering insects. Hollow stemmed plants have been cut back to expose the opening where a solitary bee can deposit her eggs. Shrubby growth has been left standing in hopes a swallowtail butterfly will spend the winter as a chrysalis attached to a branch. Leaf litter and other plant debris will supply cover for caterpillars of skipper butterflies or the wooly bear caterpillar moth. Butterflies that over-winter as adults will hide under loose bark on a tree in the woods or tuck away in the crack of a building. Our resolve to help insects survive will, in the long run, help people survive.
It is not too late to look for insects in the garden. Barring a hard freeze, monarchs will pass through sporadically until early November and cabbage whites, yellow sulphurs, painted ladies and skippers, including Ohio’s largest, the silver-spotted skipper, as well as day-flying moths, will still seek nectar from the flowers in the garden.
Learn more about the life of insects by joining The Ohio State University’s free virtual insect university. For information contact Denise Ellsworth at ellsworth.2@osu.edu.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with Circleville parks.