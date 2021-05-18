Trash left by visitors at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is unsightly and can also pose a public heath risk. Paper plates, fast food containers, wipes, candy wrappers, face masks and other light-weight trash will be picked up by the wind and eventually make its way to the wetlands where paper products will decompose.
Plastic bottles, eating utensils, plastic grocery bags and other single-use plastic products will not decompose but will eventually shred into micro-fibers that appear to have no end. Plastic micro-fibers are found in municipal water supplies and in fish and seafood packaged for human consumption. Researchers at Ohio State’s Stone Lab on Lake Erie have discovered that these micro-fibers have an adverse effect on the health of fish and studies are under way to determine how they might impact our health.
Cigarette butts top the list of items most littered, not only in the park, but in the world. Smokers leave cigarette butts in the parking lots by the pavilion, the playground, the splash pad, on the walking path and even on trails in the woods. Cigarette filters are composed mainly of plastic fibers wrapped in paper and can lie where they are dropped for up to 10 years before the paper decomposes and the plastic fibers are dispersed.
Trash that tops the list as most disgusting are the soiled, disposable diapers that are left laying in the parking lot. An article in the November 2020 American Journal of Medicine and Public Health states that soiled, disposable diapers carry bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted into the environment and are a public health risk. Diapers need to be removed from the parking lot as quickly as possible but please use caution and do so safely. City ordinances prohibit smoking and littering anywhere in the park and violators face penalties that include fines and permanent expulsion from the park.
How the world safely disposes of trash is a problem that will not be solved easily, but if each person who visits Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park would leave behind only their footprints, it would have a major impact on the appearance and health of the park.
To that end, a team of employees from a local plant contacted me asking how they might volunteer. In response to their request, I forwarded full-page, single-spaced sheet of volunteer opportunities and they choose picking up trash! An event was held in the pavilion on Earth Day and when Jim and I arrived not one piece of trash was in sight either on the newly mown grass or in the parking lot. I wondered if the trash angels had been at work. The answers was yes and they plan to return monthly through out the summer. What a wonderful gift they are giving to the park and to our environment. Thank you to the team of Kapton® employees from the DuPont plant. Thank you for caring.
The spring flowers just keep on coming. Marcia Brehmer has removed signs from spent flowers and is posting additional signs on newly flowering plants. What a great addition her signage has been to the park experience.
A Weed Warrior list is being compiled so the person who assumes responsibility for keeping the planting beds free of weeds in the park has a work crew to call on. To be a Weed Warrior for Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, respond to jedman@columbus.rr.com
Jean Webb from the Pickaway County Park District, has two work days planned at the park. On Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m., woodland invasive removal is planned and on Monday, June 14 at 4 p.m., Jean and her crew will be removing invasive species from the prairie. Contact Jean at jwebb@pickawaycountyohio.gov for details.
Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is a special place, but it will take everyone who loves it to step up and do their part.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.