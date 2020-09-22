In an attempt to keep us safe from COVID-19, many social obligations and activities have been canceled but as if to lift our spirits, the butterfly garden at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan park produced an extraordinary display of flowers that, in addition to butterflies, has attracted a wide variety of colorful and interesting insects.
The garden can be a safe respite and I have found myself visiting almost daily in search of a new flower or insect. The garden has yet to disappoint and perhaps the most unique discovery has been a white bumblebee.
Kate Redmond, The Bug Lady, confirmed it really was a bumblebee and also said that worker bumblebees are often a pale version of the familiar yellow and black bumblebee, but a white one was unusual, even in the bee world.
Also yellow and black, American Goldfinch, are in the garden harvesting seeds from purple coneflower and tall coreopsis or drinking from the water dish. American Goldfinch nest after the red-winged blackbirds and the tree swallows have raised their young and began migration.
Goldfinch use plant down from thistles, milkweed and cattail to line their nests and their diet consists almost exclusively of seeds, many from thistle or milkweed, so both nest material and food supplies are most abundant in late summer.
In late August, late even for the late nesting goldfinch, I found a goldfinch nest with four eggs, nestled in the spreading growth of a large Canada Goldenrod in the prairie. Julie Zickafoose, in her book, “Into the nest”, claims that it is possible a goldfinch might have two broods a year. The female will delegate rearing of the first brood to the father, find a new mate, build a second nest and start a second family. The nest I found in the field in August was likely the second brood of an over-achieving female.
American Goldfinch molt their feathers twice a year, once in the late winter when their drab plumage is replaced with bright yellow and black feathers and again in the fall when the bright feathers are replaced with a drab, brown winter coat.
Goldfinch do not migrate and can be attracted year round to tube feeders filled with nyjer thistle seed and/or sunflower seeds. Goldfinch can be distinguished from other little brown winter birds by pale wing bars and sometimes a touch of yellow.
You too can safely escape your confines and come to Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. Make new discoveries in the garden, watch goldfinch balancing atop the tall coreopsis or walk the trails. Take care. Be safe.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.