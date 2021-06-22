Twelve years ago, a friend was working with me at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and, as he put down his rake, he turned to me and said, “it will take 10, committed, civic groups to take care of this place”.
He left, discouraged that would ever happen. This is my last Park Views and I decided to summarize where we are today vs. my friend’s discouraging view 12 years ago.
The City of Circleville owns the 72 acres that Ralph Starkey envisioned as a nature park and Ralph took the lead to raise the money needed to construct a park that would include prairie, gardens, trails, trees, a walking path, Boundless Playground, dog park, picnic shelters, pavilion and splash pad.
The Pickaway County Community Foundation, a 501c3 organization, managed the funds invested for the construction and maintenance of the park and continues to play a key role today.
Ralph channeled the efforts of hundreds of volunteers to work toward the park’s completion and, upon his death, the volunteers were organized into the Friends of the Circleville Parks by Dan Fouts. Volunteer involvement slowly decreased as the park was completed, but the need for volunteers never ends and that leads us to where we are today.
Sunrise Rotary constructed a memorial garden at the park and they’re committed to taking care of it. Noon Rotary has committed to maintenance of the overlook deck and the Circleville Alumni Association established an information center in memory of Don Leist. It requires annual weeding, edging, trimming and mulching and they take care of that.
The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been involved since the beginning with the Boundless Playground and, this year, will expand their commitment with the installation by PCCF of a swing designed to hold a wheelchair.
Members of “Team Marie” from PCBDD also have committed to weeding, picking up trash and monitoring equipment at the playground. Team Scott, from DuPont’s Kapton® plant, has committed to routinely picking up trash at the park and you might see other volunteers, as well occasionally stopping to pick up bottles, cans, plastic bags and pieces of paper.
The city and the Pickaway County Park District have signed an agreement where by the Park District will manage the woods and implement a program for restoration of the prairies. To volunteer with the Park District, contact jwebb@pickawaycountyohio.gov.
Terry Frazier, Director of Public Services for the City, emphasizes the need for input when people see things that need to be done and the city’s response to inputs is evidenced by the recent improvement to the 188 Parking Lot.
Master Gardener Lynn Huston continues to maintain the garden at the flag pole and the Friends of the Circleville Parks oversees the other gardens, as well as numerous other tasks including planting, mulching, weeding, watering, invasive removal, tree and wildflower education and many more. Their efforts are obvious if you visit the park and view the mulching that’s been accomplished this spring and the care that’s apparent in the gardens.
To volunteer for this effort, contact Brenda or Rhonda in the Mayor’s office at 470-477-2551 and they will connect you with Donna Solovey, the garden coordinator as of July 1.
I’m sure there are other things that fit in an overview, but the picture I’ve tried to paint is that maintaining Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park is a cooperative collaboration between many groups. Through my Park Views, I have tried to inform people about what to see and do at the park and how to be part of that collaboration.
I’ve learned so much in the process of writing and working at the park and I’ll miss the people I’ve worked with and the many visitors I’ve met. I’ll even miss Pickaway County dirt under my finger nails. Fortunately, Park Views will not end, but will continue with Melanie Shuter, keeper of the Bluebird trail, as author. Melanie is a retired teacher, outstanding birder and naturalist and my very, very patient proof reader.
It seems appropriate that my last article should end with an unusual sighting in the butterfly garden. Several weeks ago, I found an empty robin’s egg in the zinnias. The hole where the baby had exited was clearly visible, but no robin had nested in the garden. So, where did the egg come from?
After a little research, I discovered robins remove empty eggs from the nest and deposit them elsewhere to foil possible predators. The empty egg was a sign of continuing life. And then it struck me. I was in the garden as a volunteer and volunteers are the garden’s continuing life.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.