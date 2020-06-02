People inhabit the earth from the Artic to Antarctica. We live in tropics and deserts, mountain tops and fertile plains, in big cities and remote villages and are able to adapt from one environment to another.
Birds too, live from pole to pole, but their ability to adapt to new environments varies. Birds returning to Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park this spring found the habitat changed and if they were to continue to live in the park, they would need to adapt.
The change came about last fall when the wetlands dried and the invasive cattails were cut, trees bordering the wetlands were uprooted and moved into piles for burning and the prairie areas bordering the wetland were mowed. Unfortunately, birds that rely on cattails for food, shelter and nesting sites, like the sora and Virginia Rails, could not adapt and did not return this year. The Willow Flycatcher, dependent on the willow shrubs, also will not return.
Male red-winged blackbirds arrived early this spring and set about claiming territories. For a while, they seemed puzzled when there were few cattails to perch on and little suitable territory to claim. Eventually, several males began defending territory while perched on piles of downed trees and the remaining males moved on. The red-winged blackbirds have adapted to their new surroundings and males are now brandishing their red epaulets and defending nesting sites. Life is not as it was, but some were able to adapt to the change.
Changes in the wetland and the prairie have enhanced the living situation for some birds. For example, eastern meadow larks, who nest in grassy meadows, are present in greater numbers this spring. And do you remember the pair of Canada Geese that nested on the muskrat lodge in 2019? The nesting site was safe but their main food, new grass and shoots, was not readily accessible and the pair left as soon as the young hatched.
Cutting the cattails and mowing the banks around the wetlands and in the prairie have created the perfect Canada Goose habitat. Geese are safe from predators when they are on the pond and can easily walk from the water to graze on the new grass in the prairie. One pair are raising young and in mid-May, 17 adult geese were seen on the pond or grazing in the prairie.
Changes made to the habitat in the park is an example of what happens to birds when essential resources needed for breeding, feeding and shelter are altered. The willow flycatcher and the rails were unable to adapt, red-winged blackbird population was reduced but Canada Geese have thrived. The cattails and the willows will eventually return and the prairie will grow back.
Perhaps, one day, the willow flycatcher and the rails will return and the Canada Goose population will decline. Perhaps, one day, a way will be found to maintain habitat for all of the birds that could live there.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.