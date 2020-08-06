Will the log pile go away?
The log pile got stuck in the governmental slow down due to COVID-19. An ordinance, dealing with the disposal the log pile, has now been approved by the city council and the logs have been listed for sale on GovDeals.com.
They are to be removed within 30 days of purchase. The Circleville City Service Department also has constructed an access road to the woods and installed gates for future use. Walking trails through the woods are now passable and open to the public.
How can an insect only 1/8 of an inch wide kill a tree?
Basically, the damage is done by the larva of the emerald ash borer, not the insect itself. The borer deposits eggs on the bark of the tree. The eggs hatch into tiny, worm like larvae that penetrate the bark and grow in the phloem, pronounced “flowem.”
Phloem is a thin pipeline of cells, directly under the bark, that transports food from the leaves of the tree to its roots. As the larvae grow, they meander through the phloem cutting off the efficient downward flow of nutrients, thereby starving the tree of food.
The larvae eventually become adult emerald ash borers and chew their way out, through the bark, leaving an eighth inch, D-shaped exit hole. Visit the log pile now.
Choose a log that has no bark and you will see the meandering S-shaped galleries and exit holes left by the borers. It is estimated that at least 50 million ash trees in North America have been destroyed by the emerald ash borer and it will destroy millions more unless a cure is found.
Was it a monarch or a viceroy butterfly?
These two butterflies are similar in size and color. The visible difference being the black line drawn across the viceroy’s hind wings but that line is not easy to see as the butterfly flutters by.
The butterfly pictured on the sign in the garden is a viceroy. Viceroys have a faster more erratic flight pattern than the slower, straightforward flight of a monarch and only the monarch lays eggs on milkweed plants.
Viceroys have been seen in the garden this summer but chances are if the butterfly is spending much time around the milkweed plants, it is a monarch.
How many bugs eat milkweed?
I have identified four kinds of insects eating milkweed in the garden. The milkweed leaf beetle, the large milkweed bug, the long-horned milkweed bug and nymphs of these bugs, all looking like miniatures of the adult, and monarch butterfly caterpillars.
These insects all have the ability to tolerate the toxins found in milkweed and wear the red/orange/yellow and black colors that signal to predators, “Beware, I taste bad and might make you sick.”
These insects, unlike the emerald ash borer that killed the ash trees, will not harm the milkweed nor will the bugs bother the monarch caterpillar.
Bluebirds?
Melanie Shuter reports that in spite of the cold wet spring and the hot dry days that followed, 21 young bluebirds fledged.
On you next trip to the park, take time to look at the damage caused by the emerald ash borer. Watch for blue birds and see how many different insects you can find eating on the milkweed and yes, you are welcome to walk the paths in the garden.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.