The sights and sounds of spring bursting from Earth and sky can be overwhelming at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. Words cannot convey all you might experience when you visit, so here is a list of a few things to look and listen for.
Flowers! Several years before the park opened to visitors, Ralph Starkey and a group of volunteers cleared a large area of bush honeysuckle from the woods and volunteers have continued what Ralph began. The cleared areas are now blanketed with spring wildflowers and for your viewing pleasure, plants have been labeled along the path and a pamphlet is available with pictures and descriptions.
Trout lilies were the first to appear and others will bloom sporadically until the Virginia waterleaf ends the wildflower season in May. In the butterfly garden, golden Alexanders are in bud to usher in a new season of butterfly garden flowers.
Trees! One visitor asked why there was a marker identifying the stump of a tree that no longer remained. The answer, if you remember, is the big wind that blew down or damaged so many trees in the woods in 2018. Trees that fell over the path or threatened to fall have been cleared, the path restored and volunteers will be resetting signs.
Trees, fallen in the woods, or those that are damaged but still standing, are now homes or food for countless insects, small animals and birds. On April 12, we spotted one dogwood tree, one redbud tree and a group of gooseberry shrubs in bloom. Surely more trees are in flower. Maybe you can find them.
Butterflies, frogs and salamanders! White and yellow butterflies are flying now and you may see the Eastern comma or the mourning cloak along the path in the woods. Both over-winter as adults and are now looking for mates. Calls of frogs coming from the wetlands almost covered the joyful calls of children on the playground earlier this month and frog and toad calls continue to be heard in the woods.
Perhaps you will be able to see the egg masses that frogs, toads and salamanders deposit in the vernal pool each spring. To help identify frog and toad calls, visit “Who’s Croaking?” by Ohio State University’s Marne Tichenell.
Birds! Watch for Eastern bluebirds or tree swallows. They use the nest boxes and often perch atop their home. When you hear a clear, melodic song coming from the meadow, look for the Eastern meadowlark hunting for insects in the grass. The meadowlark is a chunky bird with a broad, black V on a bright yellow breast.
In the woods, the crow-sized, red-crested, pileated woodpecker’s loud drumming can be heard as it excavates a nesting cavity or searches for insects in the dead trees. The striking red-bellied woodpecker has a scarlet nape, black and white barred back and an almost never seen, small red marking on its belly. It can be seen at the bird-feeding station along with cardinals and other ground-feeding birds, gathering food that volunteers have scattered on the log or feeding at the suet. Migrating birds often stop in the woods for food and water. Bring binoculars to help find them in the tree tops.
Apps on your iPhone can help identify what you see and hear. Check out “Audubon Bird Guide” to identify birds you see and “Birdgenie” to identify bird song and use “Seek by iNaturalist” for wildlife, plants and fungi. Load the apps on your phone, pick up your binoculars, escape your daily routine and immerse yourself in nature.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.