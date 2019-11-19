Skipper butterflies appear in the butterfly garden at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park in the fall. As a general rule, they are small, chunky, bug-eyed, orange butterflies that fly with a fast, jerky movement. Fifty species of the skipper family have been recorded in Ohio and 40 make their home in the state while the others are considered strays. The skipper’s small size, erratic flight, similar colors and markings make identification of individual family members difficult.
The Silver-spotted Skipper, however, lives in the garden from spring until the first cold blast of winter. It differs from most of the skipper family by its larger size, brown color and the silver-white patch on its outer wing. It shares the skipper family’s jerky flight pattern but stops on garden flowers long enough for visitors to get a good look at the distinctive patch.
Blue False Indigo, the host plant for the Silver-spotted Skipper’s caterpillar, grows in the garden. The skipper drops her eggs near the indigo and when the caterpillars hatch, they must find both food and shelter. Enemies of the tiny caterpillars are predatory wasps and the caterpillars must act quickly to build their taco-like shelter from a folded indigo leaf. The smell of caterpillar poop also draws wasps, and to counter this, the caterpillars have developed the ability to shoot poop-pellets away from their leaf shelter. Sadly, neither the folded-leaf shelter nor the poop-catapult can save the tiny caterpillars from the predatory wasps but fortunately, a few do escape to become the Silver-spotted Skippers that grace the garden.
Caterpillars are destined to become next year’s skippers over winter as a chrysalis is wrapped in a folded indigo leaf and scattered among the dead leaves under the plants. The caterpillars depend on the undisturbed leaf litter for their survival and it will not be removed.
One of the many small skippers that found their way to the garden this fall also stood out as different from the others. Instead of being orange, it was brown with few distinguishing marks; and it was slim and long, rather than chunky. When initial searches in the butterfly book failed, I called on Seek to help identify this unusual skipper. Seek is an iOS app developed by iNaturalist to aid students in the identification of local plants, animals and fungi. Seek has limitations, but it is free, easy to use and it motivates additional research.
To seek help with Seek, I took a picture of the unusual skipper with my phone and sent it off for identification. The first response was Papilionoidea, the scientific name for a butterfly or skipper, and Seek suggested I try again. The next response from Seek was Hesperiidae, the scientific name for a skipper, and Seek suggested I try again. After several more attempts, I finally submitted a picture with all the identifying criteria Seek needed to make the identification and Seek responded, an Ocola Skipper.
More research informed me that the Ocola Skipper lives in the tropics and, though rarely seen in Ohio, a verified sighting of the Ocola had been made in Hamilton County on Oct. 13 of this year and another verified sighting came from Pennsylvania and another from Michigan.
So, the Ocola was in the neighborhood and the unusual skipper seen in the park in October could very well have been the Ocola Skipper. What an exciting possibility. If the sighting could be confirmed, it would be a first for Pickaway County. I encourage students of any age to employ Seek as a tool for learning about the wonderful world of nature and who knows what new and exciting thing you might find.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.