Recently, at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park, three stray cats showed up. The gray one has been stalking the bird feeders, the darker one noses around garbage cans, and the white one is traumatized and runs from culvert to culvert.
Obviously, the cats are hungry. Probably, their owners are looking for them, or, possibly dropped them off thinking someone would take pity on them and give them a good home. One of the park volunteers, Ramona Edman, who tried to find someone or some organization to help with the problem of finding sanctuary for the cats, said in frustration, “No one deals with cats!”
So, what is the problem with domestic cats in nature? Cats were first domesticated by the Egyptians over 12 thousand years ago. That is ample time for them to have gotten rusty with their instincts.
Even if hunting is still in their DNA, our furry friends mostly have had a life of ease. Being thrown back out into the wild poses many dangers and threats that have long been forgotten or never learned. Domestic cats in the wild face a miserable life of possible starvation, parasites, or death by coyote. They may freeze to death or be unable to find shelter from storms or enough water to drink.
Cats also are the only carriers of a disease called toxoplasmosis, caused by a parasite that is becoming prevalent in nature because of the number of feral cats. It is estimated that 74 percent of cats are infected. The disease can be transmitted by eggs in cat feces to other animals and people. It can cause blindness, deafness, and seizures, among other medical problems.
Feral cats are also the top domestic carrier of rabies — more so than dogs. Treatment for one person bitten by a rabid cat is between $1,000 and $3,500. Without treatment, death occurs.
Domesticated cats came to North America with European settlers. Their numbers were probably kept under control in frontier times by large predators such as wolves and coyotes.
But, in the last 40 years, according to the American Bird Conservancy, the number of feral cats has tripled. Today, there are over 100 million feral and outdoor cats that function as an invasive species.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists cats among the world’s worst invasive species globally. A recent article in National Geographic magazine states that every year in the United States alone, free-roaming and feral cats kill about 2 point 5 billion birds, as well as 22 billion small mammals and hundreds of millions of reptiles and amphibians.
They are by far the largest immediate mortality threat to birds — about three times more than building strikes, road kill, power lines, wind turbines, and pesticides combined. Habitat loss through logging, agriculture, and urban sprawl is the only threat that reduces our bird populations more.
This is very significant, when just this September a report by the journal of Science concluded that over the last 50 years, bird populations in the U. S. and Canada have plummeted 29 percent. That includes birds in all ecosystems, even our common backyard bird species. What can we do?
The problem is so huge that it is easy to be overwhelmed and just do nothing. But, some cat advocates are taking action. Trap, neuter and release programs have been touted as part of the answer. These programs sterilize feral cats and return them to the wild, with the supposition that their numbers will decrease. But that hasn’t been the result. Not all are ever captured, and one female cat can have three litters a year, with four to six kittens per litter. The numbers quickly rebound and increase — a costly process that doesn’t work well. Plus, the cats are still in the environment killing birds and other wildlife. This poses serious consequences for native animals and for human health.
So, do we as a community, or as a nation, just let feral cats proliferate? Is there a way to keep from euthanizing more than one million unwanted cats in animal shelters, as is done in the U. S. each year? Regulating cats, like we do dogs, might help. Why don’t we have cat licenses like we have dog licenses? Many cat owners would happily pay a small annual fee for this.
Veterinarians could microchip each cat that comes in for shots. That way, lost cats can be returned to their owners or unscrupulous owners found and fined for dumping them. A part of the fee and fines could be used to fund shelters that find new forever homes for cats. Other programs which address feral cat populations could be funded. And cat owners, consider keeping your cats indoors. At least that would be an acceptable start for those who are lovers of nature and lovers of cats.
For more information on the bird-cat crisis, go to the American Bird Conservancy website, www.abcbirds.org.
Written and submitted by Melanie Shuter for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper. Shuter is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist who volunteers at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park. You may see her checking the bluebird boxes during the spring and summer months.