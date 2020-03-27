“Parks closed to events” read the headline under News Briefs in the Saturday, March 21 edition of The Circleville Herald. The article stated that Circleville Mayor, Don Mcllroy, had announced the closing of all Circleville parks to any organized events, both public and private, until further notice.
This announcement was in accord with directives from The White House and Gov. DeWine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Park closures were bad news for people already stuck at home, but the good news was that the walking path at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park would remain open and walking is known to be beneficial to both our mental and physical well being.
In an interview with Prevention Magazine, Dr. Melina B. Jampolis states that a daily 30-minute walk, can help lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of chronic disease, boost the immune system, make the brain sharper and the heart happier. All these benefits are available by simply walking.
Something most anyone can do. For my part, walking gets me away from the screens with their endless, disconcerting news and allows me contact with people while maintaining social distancing.
Dogs. Dogs. Dogs. Dogs lift my spirit and brighten my day. Owners of friendly dogs are usually glad to let their waggy-tailed dogs come to meet me. It is a proven fact that stroking a domestic animal has a claming, soothing effect and I have now added 11 new dogs to my good-dog list.
Among them was Ruby, a 10-week-old Golden Retriever who is being rained as a service dog; Sadie, a visitor from Ashville; Quinn, a beautiful Great Dane; and Liberty, a black Labrador who enjoyed romping through a temporary lake in the dog park.
Walking in the park renews my hope for better times to come. Nature is not on hold. Life goes on. Migrating birds are returning. I’ve seen Meadow Lark, Killdeer, Red-winged Blackbirds, a variety of ducks, a pair of Canada Geese and watched in awe, the aerial courtship of a pair of Tree Swallows that ended when one bird alighted on a bird box, appearing to say “Yes” to the proposal.
A few Trout Lilies, one of the first spring flowers, are now in bloom near the bird watching shelter, but in just days, a vast number of blooms will erupt from the forest floor and be visible from the hard-surface walking path.
Also returning are the weeds in the planting beds. In past years, volunteer groups from schools and clubs have provided significant help with many of the tasks needed for gardening in the park but this year that help is on hold. In its absence, the park needs volunteers. Cleaning, weeding, edging and mulching are examples of things that need doing and can be done while maintaining social distancing. Some items only need to be done once while others, like weeding, are a never-ending activity. Please contact Ramona Edman, 740-474-7947, for more information or to volunteer and help keep the park looking beautiful this year.
Cleanliness is another issue and, as the weather warms, foot traffic and dog walking will increase and everyone needs to do their part. If the garbage cans are full, please, take your refuse home for disposal rather that overfilling the cans, only to generate unsightly wind blown debris. The trails in the woods are closed but dogs are seen everywhere and clean up is required wherever the dog might go. City employees and volunteers will return to work in the woods, the meadows serve as a playground and the hard surfaced trail is a freeway for runners, walkers, strollers, bicycles and rollerblades. Please, everyone, do your part to keep the park clean and pick up after yourself, your children and your dogs.
In closing, and on a completely separate note, music is a universal language and cellist, Yo-Yo Ma, encourages musicians and artists from around the world to post songs of comfort for others. Our son, Steven Edman, a 1978 CHS graduate, and his wife performed a songs of comfort concert that included a tribute to Circleville’s favorite son, Ted Lewis. The concert can be found at St. Matthew UMC, Mesa, Arizona. Look for recent broadcasts and find Steve and Sue, songs of comfort.
Wash you hands. Walk. Be Safe. This too will pass.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.