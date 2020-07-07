Seventeen volunteers, ages 12 to 84, safely distancing and working in shifts, mulched gardens and memorial stones at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park last week.
On behalf of the Planting and Beautification Committee of The Friends of the Circleville Parks, our thanks to each and every one of you, including Romeo, the dog. Your efforts will help keep weeds at bay and enhance the beauty of the park.
Visitors to the butterfly garden can watch bees lazily moving from flower to flower, black and orange beetles gathering on milkweed, American Goldfinch feeding on coreopsis seeds and, if you’re lucky, hear a tree frog vocalizing from the vine in the center of the garden. Bees, bugs, birds and frogs, but where are the butterflies?
Perhaps it was the cool, wet spring or maybe it has to do with the storm damage to the woods, but something has happened and fewer butterflies have been seen in the park this spring including no monarchs. Scientists, who study butterflies, report the monarch population dropped an unexpected 53 percent in 2019. Think of it. For every 100 monarchs that left Mexico in the spring last year, only 47 returned in the fall. A combination of things has been blamed for the decline including extreme weather conditions, large-scale use of herbicides and pesticides and the loss of millions of acres of habitat.
Scientists warn that the decline of the monarch is a harbinger of the widespread decline of other insects and their decline threatens the well being of people because production of much of our food supply is dependent on insect pollinators. In an attempt to halt the pollinator decline, 100 different groups concerned with biodiversity and food security have petitioned the government to have the monarch declared “threatened”, thereby protecting it and, by protecting it, also protecting other pollinators and, ultimately, the food supply.
Will monarch butterflies return to the park this year? We don’t know, but as volunteers, as we’re collecting tools and preparing to leave, two small, brown Hackberry Emperor butterflies landed on a volunteer’s sweat soaked shirt. Maybe it was meant to be an omen of good things to come and butterflies, including monarchs, will return this summer.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.