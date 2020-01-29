People have long migrated south in the winter and the same has been true of the American Robin. In 1928, Charolotte Green of North Carolina wrote of watching millions of robins wheeling from the sky and roosting in the pinewoods near where she lived.
A century earlier, in the 1800’s, John James Audubon had noted that when the robins arrived, “one could not walk in any direction without meeting several of them,” and the abundance of migrating robins brought joy to hunters who brought home bags filled with the “fat, juicy, excellent eating” birds.
Robins were sold into the east coast market for 60 cents a dozen as recently as 1913. Cultural norms have changed over the years, the bird population has dwindled and laws are now in a place that protects migrating birds. Most robins still migrate but, as seen at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, a number of them are spending the winter in Pickaway County and, apparently, according to the experts, most of them are males.
In winter, robins, blackbirds and starlings flock together for the benefit of all. A flock has more ears and eyes to watch for predators and more eyes to search for food.
Fruit and berries become the winter diet for robins and even if the temperature falls below zero, the robin’s coat keeps them a toasty 104 degrees, Winter robins wander east and west, but stay in Ohio through the winter as long as they can find food, water and shelter and it makes one wonder why do they stay? It appears it’s all for spring time love.
The male robin wants to stake his claim to prime nesting territory before the females, and the less adventurous males, return in the spring.
Our home was built on a woodlot and came with a number of hackberry trees that produced a bumper crop of edible berries this fall and the abundant berry supply has attracted flocks of robins to our yard.
I will admit, that much as I love the park, I do most of my birding from my kitchen table in the winter.
In addition to food, birds must have water and a frost free, heated pet bowl filled with water yielded a wonderful surprise one cold, blustery day when bluebirds appeared at the water bowl and stayed to eat suet and Bark Butter™.
I am sure they came from the park and I am thrilled to have bluebirds visit me when I’m not going to the park to visit them. You never know, sometimes you just need to wait, be still and let the birds find you.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist and a volunteer with the Friends of the Circleville Parks.