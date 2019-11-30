John Drum, born in Berks County, Pennsylvania in 1803 arrived in Pickaway County by 1826 when he married Nancy Groves, also from Pennsylvania. This couple became the parents of seven children, Joseph, Catherine, Margaret, George, John, Mary and Jacob.
Searching for information on the Drums revealed a lawsuit wherein Peter Culp was sued for tearing down fences enclosing Drum’s property and cutting down 100 oak trees, 100 sugar trees and 100 walnut trees of great value (being $100). The suit was dismissed one year later by agreement of the parties.
Nancy died in 1864 and John in 1867. They are buried at Stump Cemetery in Salt Creek Township.
Their son, Joseph, and their daughter, Catherine, were never married. A daughter, Margaret was married to William Miller. All were residents of Circleville and are buried in Forest Cemetery. George married Matilda Dukeman and is buried in Green Summit Cemetery and John married Mary Wilkins and is buried at Whisler. Mary married Martin Poling and Jacob married Susannah Montz. They are both buried in Stump Cemetery.
A partition suit filed in the Common Pleas Court of Pickaway County gives much of the family history as does the application for administration of the Joseph Drum and Catherine Drum estates. John Drum served in the Civil War.
Descendants of this Drum family remain in Pickaway, Ross and Hocking Counties.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.