As I am writing this to you, Dear Readers, it’s 5 o’clock in the afternoon. I’ve finished my workday, but because my commute today was no further than home, I’m already in my favorite place. Lying at my feet is Sam, our big, sweet Labrador. Moses, our coon-husky-hound -I-have-no-idea-what-else mix is lying out in the yard beneath his favorite maple tree.
He lifts his head for a moment while his thoughts transition from discerning what is running around in the woods to philosophizing about the meaning of life. Jasmine, our little Yorkie-poo is inside, no doubt watching a veterinarian show on television. Next to me, Gary is quietly rocking as he gazes out back waiting to spy a deer, bunny, or perhaps the rose-breasted grosbeak we had spotted earlier this year.
The days have been long and filled with work and school. My dissertation has grown to over 230 pages now and, as I much as I love it, I admit I pine for the days when I can spend more time here in my favorite place. I’m grateful to Gary for building us this beautiful deck where we can unwind at the end of the day.
My continuous migraine has grown heavier and heavier and I have come to believe that if I could just add more deck time to the plethora of other interventions we are throwing at it, the time resting here with Gary would be the antidote to “stop this crazy thing,” as George Jetson would say.
I hope that you have a place like this. A spot on the porch, a favorite chair by a window, a field, a path in the woods — somewhere to leave your worries aside and just be. There have been times when, due to matters of mother nature like lightening, hail or rotating winds, I could not sit out on the deck — not that I didn’t consider it. Sometimes, when that has been the case, I have found solace on YouTube through videos with calming music complemented by breathtaking scenes of nature.
But this late afternoon is being kind to me. The temperature has cooled down to 76. And although sunset is hours away yet, the tree frogs and crickets have begun their chirps and trills as they impatiently wait for the finches, cardinals, robins and blue jays to surrender the stage to them.
In his poem, “A Clear Midnight,” Walt Whitman wrote, “This is thy hour O Soul, thy free flight into the wordless, / Away from books, away from art, the day erased, the lesson done,/ Thee fully forth emerging, silent, gazing, pondering the themes thou lovest best, / Night, sleep…and the stars.”
During these difficult and challenging times, I wish for you Dear Readers, a place of sweet peace where you can put away the “lessons of the day,” clear your mind, and think of the “themes thou lovest best.” Be safe and be well my friends.
