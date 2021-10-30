“Let me sleep in the slumber of the morning. There’s nowhere I need to be and my dreams are still calling,” begins the song “Silver Joy,” written and sung by Damien Jurado. And so, also began, a recent early morning just before we were startled awake and thrust into chaos.
When the tornado whipped through our little area in the wee hours of the morning of Saturday Oct. 16, 2021, Gary and I were cuddling our three dogs in the safest place our home provides, the master bathroom closet. We have no basement. We did have a warning though.
I had awakened to the tornado warning siren screaming from Tarlton and to the weather alert squawking on my phone. I saw that rotation had been identified on radar headed from Kingston to Tarlton and I knew that it was coming… just like it had before.
I’m not a meteorologist. I cannot begin to understand why this is a favored path for tornadoes. I just know that it is. Just like I know that sound when it comes for a visit. The cacophony of turbulent wind tossing trees and wreaking havoc becomes one mass of sound – no way to really identify the individual sounds of the tree hitting the house, or the branches scraping roof shingles on their way to land in the driveway, or the sounds of some 25 other trees felled or severely wounded, some traveling from our land to our neighbors.
And no way to pick out the other sounds of demolition from the few neighbors we have around us.
“Lay your troubles on the ground. No need to worry about them now.” Damien sings. It is true that when you are in the middle of a traumatic moment, all other worries become null. When you hear the sound of your home holding fast against an undeniable enemy, and you, in turn, are holding the ones you love as you bunker down in a tiny, dark room, you are forced to be in that moment.
There is no need to worry about other things then. It’s not even really possible to consider them.
“Daylight shaking through the trees,” Damien continues. Only it wasn’t daylight that was shaking the trees. It was something dark and sinister.
“Keep me with you on the ground. All of my worries behind me now.” The song winds down. And with unspoken words, I prayed that we would stay on the ground. This was my fourth tornado; the third time I was in my home when one came for a visit.
The first time, as a young girl, I was out in a field and the winds swept me off my feet and flew me into a concrete structure. Barely bruised, but wickedly shaken, I realized that as evil as tornadoes can be, they can sometimes also bring blessings. Our blessings are that we are safe and well.
We have repairs to make and clean-up to do, but we are together, and we are okay. And as much as my cup runs over with thankfulness for our blessings, so too does it run over with prayers for the others who were also in harm’s way on that fateful morning.
And I wish for us all that soon, the dust will settle, the tornado will become a dimming memory and that we can once again “Sleep in the slumber of the morning” and lay our troubles on the ground.
