A long time ago, a pattern was set — a pattern over which I have held no power. The pattern is of the three-dog variety. I adopted a rescue dog some 20 years ago and shortly thereafter, two more rescue dogs landed in my life.
Ever since then, whenever one of my sweet companions has risen into the arms of God, another rescue dog has miraculously shown up.
As I am writing this to you, I have had to use the dictating function that Microsoft Word offers because in my arms, I am holding a slumbering Chihuahua. I am yet to know for sure if he is part of the three-dog pattern or just a temporary guest.
On Thursday, Sept. 9 around 5 p.m., my husband, Gary, witnessed a near miss tragedy. Running down the middle of Tarlton Road, not far from the town of Tarlton, was this little black Chihuahua. He was dodging cars as they were swerving to miss him. Gary managed to coax the small dog to come to him and he has been staying with us ever since.
We have reported this little dog to the area dog shelters. We have had him scanned to look for a chip. We have put up posters. We have knocked on doors. We have reported him and published postings with a variety of dog lost and found channels. And while we have searched for his owners, we simultaneously attempted to not fall in love with him.
Recently, my husband and I watched a movie titled “I’m Your Woman.” The lead character was a young woman who was married to a gangster. One day, he brought home a baby and she named him Harry just because she liked the name.
There was never an explanation for where the baby came from. He just showed up. I tried to avoid naming our little guest, but now we are calling him Harry. Just like the baby in the movie, he came here from an unknown where.
So far, we have failed. We have failed to find Harry’s owners. And we have failed to avoid falling in love with him. I’m still wondering if he is my new number three. I’m learning how to write without my hands on the keyboard because they are otherwise occupied cuddling a sleeping dog. And I’m wondering which joy will be greater, the joy of finding his owner or the joy of reaching the day when the search ends and he will be surrendered to us.
According to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter when we filed our report with them, we will be the legal owners of Harry 10 days from the day we found him.
Are you looking for Harry? If so, please email me at amyj.author@gmail.com. If you are not missing Harry or another Harry of some kind and all your doggies are safe at home, I implore you to get a license, a chip and to put a tag on their collar with your name and phone number. You never know when they might run away and get lost.
And if you don’t have a Harry or a Harriette, there are plenty of dogs at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter (740) 474-3741, D.A.S.H Animal Rescue (614) 655-1007 and cats at the Circle Area Humane Society (740) 474-8690.
All three organizations also have pages on Facebook you can visit and place ads with The Circleville Herald with photos of those who are looking for their “furever” homes. Once the pattern of adopting starts, your world will never be the same.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.