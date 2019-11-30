Like most folks during the Thanksgiving time of year, I have been thinking of all I am grateful for. As a commuter, I am grateful for the wonderful sites while we are traveling the roads of Pickaway County.
The other day, a red-tailed hawk flew near us so close that, had the sunroof been open, I could have stroked his feathered grandeur. Some of the woods we have passed of late appear as though frozen in time. Auburn leaves missed the opportunity to fall before freezing temperatures permanently affixed them to the branches.
I am grateful not only for the beautiful commute, but, of course, also for that which we leave and come back to every day. “Home sweet home” is trite, I know, but oh so true. Our cozy little home is peaceful and our dogs make us feel one with the pack. When it is too rainy, cold or snowy to be outside on our spot of land, nature’s grace still reaches us as we gaze out from our windows. Beyond our little home are others who I am grateful to call my family and friends. I am even grateful to those who I have never met, like Jon Bon Jovi.
Recently, Gary and I watched an interview of Jon Bon Jovi where he was discussing his Soul Kitchens. It was heartwarming to learn about how the meals, that looked amazing, are served for donations of money or of time by volunteering so that no one will be turned away from a good meal. During the interview, Bon Jovi was asked a question that fails to come to my memory right now, but it was something about how he knew that he needed to open his kitchens to help those who are hungry. He responded, “Find your good and then do it.” And I realized that Thanksgiving should not just be about being grateful, but also about being the reason for gratitude.
We all have the opportunity to be the person who causes someone else to be grateful. We can do it through volunteering, adopting, advocating… the list goes on. Sometimes we can do it with just a couple simple words. “I know.” “I understand.” “I care.” Everyone deserves to have something, or someone, to be thankful for. To be thankful and to also be the reason why others are thankful, that is the epitome of Thanksgiving.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.