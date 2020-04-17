It takes four years for the President of the United States to serve a term. In four years, a student can earn a traditional bachelor’s degree. And four years after being planted, a bamboo tree will finally break through the ground and then, in accelerated fashion, grow 80 or more feet in a matter of weeks. The president can change the future of the country. A graduate can use knowledge to make a difference. A tree can teach us that, in time, any one of us can change.
In one year, the earth can complete its orbit around the sun. The night-blooming cereus flower will bloom one time. And in one year, a researcher can find a cure. The earth’s journey gifts us with warmth of day and restful dark at night. The cereus flower helps us appreciate the beauty of nature, no matter how brief. A researcher transcends hope to reality.
It takes 27 days for the moon to orbit the earth. In one day, a human heart will beat about 100,000 times. And one day at a time, my daily devotional provides wise offerings. The moon orbiting the earth gives us the patience to take life one day at a time. Our beating hearts give us the compassion to care for others. And a daily devotional relieves worry, brings peace and stirs souls to sing.
In “The New Rule,” Rumi wrote, “Last night the moon came dropping its clothes in the street. / I took it as a sign to start singing, / falling up into the bowl of sky. / The bowl breaks. Everywhere is falling everywhere. / Nothing else to do.”
The pandemic fills our days with facts and fears and our nights with darkness and dread. But in so doing, the evil enemy is becoming slowly disrobed. Medical and scientific experts are dissecting, analyzing and identifying the strategy with which we will win this war. And they bring us blessings to sing about. Evidence of effective treatment. Stories of survival. And in the solitariness of social distancing, we are becoming closer together, united in the fight for all of our lives — the dream of better days.
In his song “Better Days,” Eddie Vedder sings “Fill my heart with discipline / Put there for the teaching / In my head see clouds of stairs / Help me as I’m reaching / The future’s paved with better days.
Better days are coming. Lives are saved every day. In one year, or less, a cure and a vaccine may be found. In four years, COVID-19 will be a memory reduced to narrative in a classroom history book. And parting words of “stay safe and well” will wax with fictional familiarity to George Orwell’s “1984.” But, for today, dear readers, they wax true as I share them with you. Please “stay safe and well” for the better days are coming.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald.