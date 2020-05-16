“I wish I was a fisherman / Tumblin’ on the seas / Far away from dry land / And it’s bitter memories.” Fisherman’s Blues by the Waterboys tugs at my heart.
These days, I’ve been working from home at my desk near a window that looks out over our few acres with lush green carpet that sweeps up to meet the trees that are beginning to don their garb of like color. As lovely and calming as the scene is, it bears a small disappointment every time I gaze upon it. It is landlocked.
And I’m remembering the wind and the water of years ago. The wind was cool and stirred the branches of the trees on a nearby island to sway. It attempted to playfully bring the mainsail to dance, but the fabric held taut. The water was dark and deep hiding mysteries vast. And we skirted over its surface, randomly taking flight, as we would crest small waves.
It’s been a long time since I sailed. My stepfather taught me how to crew — things I can no longer remember. How to tie certain knots. How to read the wind and convince it to join us in a choreography designed to bring our little vessel across the finish line ahead of the others.
“Castin’ out my sweet line / With abandonment and love,” the song plays on. And I’m amazed at how vivid the memories are. I can almost smell the water. And I swear I can hear it slapping against the hull and protesting the plans of the rudder.
I always dream of sailing, but perhaps a little more so now that I rarely leave the house. My days at home are filled with my day job, my writing and picking away at my dissertation for my doctoral degree. There are still chores to do, doggies to care for and far too many prayers to whisper. And every time I learn of someone else losing a loved one, my impulse grows to tell Gary how much I love him. The frequency of the utterances brings no dilution to the meaning.
“No ceiling bearin’ down on me / Save the starry sky above / With light in my head / With you in my arms,” the Waterboys serenade me with their Scottish-Irish splendor. And I wonder when we will outpace the pandemic storm and rest peacefully gazing at the night sky. And when we do get on the other side of this, I know that it will matter not if this dream I have held all these years to sail again comes true. All that will really matter when the pandemic race is over is that Gary is still in my arms, our dogs are by our sides, and that those we love, and also those who are strangers, are safe and well.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.